Enjoying a private parkland setting with a sweet cottage annexe and plenty of accommodation, Haselbech Hill House is the ideal country home for those looking to create their own countryside utopia.

A sense of everyday grandeur greets you at Haselbech Hill House, which is located on the outskirts of a village of the same name. The property was built in 1908 as a hunting lodge and has been the home of the current owners since 1973.

It now arrives on the market — unlisted — via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.25 million.

Designed as a classic Edwardian weekend house, it’s ideal for entertaining on a large scale, with 14 bedrooms across the formal side of the house, former staff quarters in the northern wing and a three-bedroom cottage attached to the west façade.

The main reception rooms all have attractive moulded ceilings, sycamore parquet flooring and large feature windows. The principal reception rooms all enjoy southerly views, whilst French doors lead from the spacious reception hall into the south-facing gardens beyond.

Alongside the more formal rooms on the ground floor is also a ‘flower room’, with a door that leads onto a small courtyard garden. The re-appearance of flower rooms in private properties has had somewhat of a resurgence in recent years, with florists such as Willow Crossley inspiring a new generation of homeowners to incorporate elements of the garden within the home.

They are often colourful, mismatched rooms filled with pots, planters, baskets and off-cuttings of flowers and foliage, ready to be displayed. Granted, an entire room dedicated to flowers is a luxury unto itself, but if there were ever a property more suited to one, Haselbech Hill House is surely it.

Woodland surrounds the house on three sides, within 13 acres of formal areas that include a sunken topiary, a flagstone terrace, as well as fields and paddocks.

The small village of Haselbech (pronounced hazel-beech) lies eight miles north of Northampton, which has fast trains to London.

The neighbouring village of Naseby is home to several good pubs, a church, a village shop, a school and community centre. The market town of Harborough is seven miles to the north and provides a larger range of recreational and shopping facilities.

Maidwell Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Naseby Church of England Primary Academy is rated ‘good.’ Secondary options in the area include Maidwell Hall School and Guilsborough Academy, with further schooling options in Northampton.

Haselbech Hill House is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.