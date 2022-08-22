A handsome Georgian house near Marlborough with lovely interiors and a fabulous entertaining barn

Annunciata Elwes takes a look at Green Hall, in the village of East Grafton, with its fine period features and exciting additional living space.

Handsome and well proportioned, Green Hall at East Grafton, near Hungerford and Marlborough, is a classic Georgian village house with four bedrooms and a modern orangery from which to admire garden views, with three acres of formal lawns, kitchen garden, colourful borders, mature trees, pond and gazebo.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom overlooks the village green and a separate L-shaped party barn contains a fireplace at each end, bedroom, kitchen and shower room, with planning permission in place for an extra bedroom; the combination of the two residential properties makes Green Hall ‘perfect for multi-generational living,’ says agent Liz McLean.

Various other outbuildings include car ports, garage, machinery storage and studio.

Green Hall is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

East Grafton: What you need to know

Location: East Grafton lies between Pewsey and Hungerford in the North Wessex Downs AONB in Wiltshire, with excellent transportation links via the A303. Fast trains run from Pewsey, Hungerford, Andover and Great Bedwyn to London Paddington and Waterloo.

Atmosphere: The pretty village has a church, nursery and preschool and coronation hall. Nearby Marlborough and Hungerford offer excellent retail and leisure facilities, as well as a wide choice of restaurants. Swindon, Newbury and Salisbury are slightly further afield but also provide further facilities.

Things to do: The surrounding countryside is an excellent place to explore. Marlborough (just under 8 miles to the north), hosts a twice-weekly market and its historic high street is lined with characterful old buildings full of fantastic independent shops, art galleries and cafes to explore.

Schools: Plenty of options in the area with Marlborough College, St. John’s, Dauntseys and St Mary’s Calne. The nearest primary schools are Burbage Primary School, St Katharine’s C of E Primary School and Easton Royal Academy, all of which are rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

