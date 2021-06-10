A home with exquisite interiors and an idyllic setting on a private stretch of the River Stour in Dorset

Stourbank House is an elegant Georgian home proves that you don't have to sacrifice style over location.

Stourbank House stands in a private spot on the banks of the River Stour at Little Canford, near Wimborne, and enjoys long views over the waters. Originally dating from the 18th century and recently renovated, it is an ideal family home that is for sale via Savills at a guide price of £1.95 million.

Full of charming features, from the 1820 staircase to fine fireplaces, its 4,470sq ft interiors encompass five bedrooms, a kitchen with an Aga and four reception rooms, including the double drawing room, which affords beautiful views of the Stour.

The mature grounds, which extend to 1½ acres, include a part-walled garden with terrace, manicured borders and a lawn that slopes down to the river, on which the property has fishing rights.

There’s also a former coach house that has been converted into the two-bedroom Stourbank Cottage.

Stourbank House is currently for sale via Savills at a guide price of £1.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Wimborne Minster: What you need to know

Location: Little Canford is located just 2.5 miles from Wimborne Minster and nine miles from Bournemouth with train stations in Poole, Bournemouth and Southampton Parkway.

Atmosphere: Wimborne Minster is a market town home to lots of independent cafes, boutiques, a supermarket and the Tivoli Theatre.

Things to do: Ideally located for water-lovers, with Poole located just nine miles away and offering plenty of water-sporting activities and marinas. There are also long stretches of sandy beaches, plus shopping and more amenities in Bournemouth.

Schools: As well as a number of state schools for primary and secondary, the area is also home to Canford School, Dumpton School and Bryanston.

