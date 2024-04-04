A house in a valley in Devon that’s actually seven houses in a valley in Devon

West Charleton Grange sits in a peaceful and private setting near Kingsbridge, and boasts a buzzing holiday-let business.

It’s very chic right now to discuss the searing views of the surrounding countryside. I would argue that it is one of my most used phrases on this website. We like views, we like to look at the countryside. It’s kind of what this whole place is about.

So, this is a piece about a house in a valley, because it’s about time valley-living received some love. You could live in a valley, a very nice valley, for £3.75 million, if you like Devon and the look of West Charleton Grange, which is for sale with Knight Frank.

The benefits of valley living are numerous. You have enormous amounts of privacy, hidden from view by the undulating landscape. There is likely a source of running water nearby; in the olden days this would have been useful for drinking/washing, but now it’s just nice to listen to or look at. You are also protected from the elements, which in the West Country is always helpful, with those fierce winds blowing in from the Atlantic. All in all, valleys are good, we reckon.

A good home in a good valley is the aforementioned West Charleton Grange. With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool and nine acres of gardens, this property has it all. It’s also unlisted, which is good, but that’s an article for another time.

Originally a farmhouse built in the 16th century, West Charleton has been substantially altered, and now provides modern and comfortable living within its mellow local stone façade. If all that wasn’t enough, the property comes with six (6!) self-contained properties, the backbone of a well established holiday let business.

Outside, a party barn known as The Folly can accommodate up to 30 people underneath its vaulted oak ceilings, and also works as a cinema room. The grounds also feature an indoor pool, lawns, a ‘secret’ garden, orchard, woodland lake and stream.

West Charleton Grange is for sale with Knight Frank for £3.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here