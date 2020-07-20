A house with a view… or a view with a house? Picturesque perfection for sale in Cornwall

A beautifully-refurbished home on the North Cornwall coast has come to the market. James Fisher takes a look.

In four acres of private grounds on the Fentafriddle Estate, The Farmhouse offers the kind of views over the Atlantic Ocean that seem to expand beyond the horizon and into space itself.

The agents call this house ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the small estate, which consists of a collection of beautifully refurbished buildings.

The five-bedroom house — accessed via a long sweeping drive — has been refurbished and modernised. It offers 2,990sq ft of living space over its two floors.

The key to the appeal, however, is the location. The house is set in a stunning position above the North Cornish Coast and the beach at Trebarwith; it’s within a mile of the beach and amenities of Trebarwith Strand.

The grounds are a mix of terraced lawned areas, vegetable beds, a herb garden and paddocks, and include a separate studio annexe and a large agricultural shed for boat storage (or anything else).

The surrounding area is also well worth a mention. This dramatic stretch of coastline is close to some of the most popular hotspots in the South West, with Rock, Polzeath and Port Isaac all close by in this stunningly beautiful and unspoilt pocket of the North Cornish Coast.

Trebarwith itself has 800m of sandy beach, a renowned surfing beach, and easy access to the coast path. There are a number of very good restaurants within close proximity, including; Nathan Outlaw’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Port Isaac. Not that you’ll have to take the car to get a fine meal: the Mill House Inn in Trebarwith and The Port William Inn on Trebarwith Strand are both within walking distance.

Should all of that not be enough, a further 45 acres of land can be purchased via separate negotiation and a wind turbine is available, for a guide of £200,000, which provides free electricity, an annual income of £25,000 and a secured feed-in tariff for 13 more years.

The Farmhouse, Fentafriddle, is for sale at £1.35m — see more details and pictures.