A lovely house on the edge of the Dartmoor National Park that is perfect for those who love the outdoors — and their privacy

Surrounded by mature trees and miles of open National Park, Langham Hill is a special house – and not just because of its incredible location.

On the edge of Ivybridge and within the Dartmoor National Park, Langham Hill is a dream for those who love spending time amid Nature. From the doorstep, long walks through Dartmoor are almost encouraged, but so, too, is spending time in the meticulously kept gardens and grounds of the property.

Now on the market via Marchand Petit with a guide price of £1.75 million, Langham Hill offers plenty of flexible and welcoming accommodation, beautiful views and a striking artist’s studio.

Behind the weather-boarded exteriors is a home full of charm. Think feature fireplaces and Victorian pocket doors; open-plan living areas and big windows and sky lights which flood the spaces with natural light.

The main house offers some eight bedrooms over its two floors, and an impressive number of reception rooms provides great space for entertaining (or avoiding) guests. The property also boasts a separate three-bedroom annexe and a solar-heated swimming pool.

Retaining many of its original features since its construction in the 19th century, the house has been tastefully restored and updated in recent years.

Touches of Mediterranean and Japanese-inspired design are apparent in the two acres of gardens which include ornamental ponds, a cascading water feature and specimen shrubs and trees. Elsewhere is a Victorian-style greenhouse, a small stable block and a vegetable garden.

Leading off from the pool you can access a shower/changing room, adjoining which is a snug or ‘sun’ room. Above it, you’ll find a large studio space with spectacular apex windows that overlook the surrounding national park.

There is direct access out onto Dartmoor from the grounds — not something to brush over as it’s the largest open moor in southern England, home to miles of wild walks, bridle, running or cycling tracks — plus plenty of Dartmoor ponies and cosy pubs to fall into after a day out in the elements.

Ivybridge is just three miles down the road where you’ll find an excellent secondary school — Ivybridge Community College, plus shops, doctors’ surgeries and supermarkets. Trains run from Ivybridge railway station to Penzance in the south or London.

With its welcoming interior, beautiful ancillary accommodation and spectacular surroundings, Langham Hill is the ultimate hideaway. Just don’t forget your walking boots.

Langham Hill is currently on the market via Marchand Petit with a guide price of £1.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.