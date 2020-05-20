A irresistibly romantic thatched roundhouse with glorious gardens in an idyllic Dorset village

Once a folly and a gatehouse, this delightful 200-year-old roundhouse in Nether Compton is now a fine family house. Rosie Paterson tells more.

The charming Round Lodge stands guard on the glorious setting of Compton Park, land associated for generations with nearby 16th century Compton House. The Grade II-listed property is on the market via Savills for £650,000.

Built in circa 1826, it offers four bedrooms over two floors. The original structure has been extended twice, but rare period features, such as the thatched verandah, stone-mullioned windows and dressed round stone walls remain.

Interiors are cosy, and surprisingly light — especially the modern and well-appointed kitchen, which has plenty of storage. Adjoining this is a single storey conservatory, with a southwest outlook. Downstairs, you’ll also find a generously proportioned entrance hall, cloakroom, circular-walled sitting room and a separate dining room with direct access out into the garden.

Upstairs, there’s a master bedroom and ensuite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom — all topped with a quirky, conical-shaped thatched roof.

The gardens — of about an acre — have been landscaped and planted by the current owners, and are framed by a stone wall and mixed woodland that surrounds the property. The majority sit to the south and west.

To the west, a terrace leads to a lawn, summer house and deck overlooking a lake, the ideal spot to spend a summer’s evening.

The Round Lodge’s rural location is just a short distance from Nether Compton — an attractive village comprising local stone period cottages and houses, as well as a parish church, pub and active village hall.

The Abbey town of Sherborne is also nearby, as well as Yeovil — both enjoy excellent transport links. The area as a whole is well served by independent schools including Sherborne School, Sherborne Girls and Hazelgrove.

The Round Lodge is for sale with Savills, at a guide price of £650,000 – see more pictures and information.