A magnificent coastal estate on Holy Island, complete with private beaches, farmland and a grand house at its core

Penny Churchill looks at The Bodior Estate on Anglesey's Holy Island — an outstanding, 639-acre estate situated in the Isle of Anglesey's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.



The sale, for the first time in 75 years, of the 639-acre Bodior Estate near Rhoscolyn, on the wild south-west corner of Holy Island in the Isle of Anglesey AONB, is ‘a rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding coastal estate with a diverse income stream from residential, farming and commercial lets’, says Louise Harrison of selling agents Savills, who quotes a guide price of £7.75 million for the whole.

Alternatively, the estate is being offered in three lots, with £3.575m the guide price for Grade II-listed Bodior House, its beaches, beach hut, farmhouse, farm buildings and garden cottages set in 315 acres of wonderfully diverse terrain, such as sand dunes, beaches, woodland and pasture. £2.5m is the price quoted for 319-acre Bryn Bela Farm with its farmhouse, cottages and farm buildings, with a portfolio of let houses and holiday cottages for sale at £1.675m.

The Bodior estate dates from the 16th century, when it was created by descendants of a Welsh clan leader, Llywelyn Aurdorchog of Ial in Denbighshire.

In the early 19th century, it passed to John Hampton of Henllys, who substantially rebuilt the original early-16th-century house. On his death in 1843, the estate passed to his son, John Lewis Hampton-Lewis, who had the house further remodelled in 1848.

The estate remained with the Hampton-Lewis family until 1946, after which it was bought by Bertram Bulmer. With conservation and sustainability very much in mind, the Bulmer family, the current vendors, have added further land and property over the years.

For more than 30 years, the farmland, a diverse mix of pasture, gorse, marsh, dunes and rough grazing well-suited to native species, has been run in hand, the pasture grazed by the estate’s own suckler herd of pedigree beef shorthorns and a flock of 300 ewes.

Bodior House, the name of which means ‘dwelling’ in Welsh, is a handsome, stone-built country house with accommodation on three floors, including three main reception rooms, 13 bedrooms, three bathrooms and an integral, two-bedroom, first-floor flat.

Major roofing work was carried out some 10 years ago and, in 2015, dormer windows were replaced, insulation was fitted and a new biomass boiler was installed. However, much of the house has remained untouched for many years, and it remains for a new owner to bring Bodior into the 21st century.

The estate has also been home to a challenging, mainly wild-bird shoot, with the rocky shoreline, native woodland, inland ponds, gorse, heather and wet pasture providing a splendid habitat for a truly varied quarry.

Birdlife on the estate includes nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and ducks, with a variety of raptors such as peregrine falcons, sparrowhawks, hen harriers, merlin and several species of owl.

The Bodoir Estate is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £7.75 million for the whole — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Rhoscolyn: What you need to know

Location: On the southwest corner of Holy Island in Anglesey, 5 miles south of Holyhead and less than 10 miles from Anglesey. Anglesey Airport is about a 15 minute drive away.

Atmosphere: The dramatic rugged coastline, spectacular beaches and amazing wildlife are what attract people to Rhoscolyn, making it one of the most popular holiday destinations in the north west. A full range of amenities can be found at Llangefni on Anglesey — about 14 miles away.

Things to do: Walk along the Anglesey Coast Path or explore the many coves and stretches of beaches that form the coastline. Fishing is excellent, with sea bass, mullet, sea trout and flounder regularly caught. Sailing, diving and kayaking are popular watersports here, and there are several good pubs to fall into after a full day on the water.

Schools: Ysgol Gynradd Santes Gwenfaen, Ysgol Gymuned Fali and Ysgol y Tywyn are all located within a few mile radius.

