With postcard-worthy views that look too good to be true, relaxed, timeless interiors and a private path that leads down to the beach below, Bishops Rock is a rare but exciting opportunity to own your very own slice of heaven in North Cornwall.

Giving true meaning to the phrase ‘dream home’, Bishops Rock stands in an ocean-facing plot on a stretch of coastline known as Greenway in North Cornwall, and is currently up for sale via Savills with a guide price of £5 million.

With nothing but the Atlantic Ocean in front of it, Bishops Rock has been a much-loved coastal home since the current vendor’s grandparents built it in 1937. Behind the white rendered, stone and slate exterior, you’ll find many of the original period features still intact, including the original doors, oak flooring and small paned windows.

The remainder of the interiors take on a relaxed, laid-back feel, with white-washed beams and either tiled or wooden flooring in all of the ground floor reception rooms (handy for sandy feet and paws after a day spent at the beach).

A contained entrance hall (with a shower room) leads into the sitting room with its exposed slate feature fireplace and unspoilt sea views. From here, you can access the sunroom, located on the side of the house, which has double doors leading out to a west-facing terrace. The perfect spot for sundowners.

The kitchen/ dining room benefits from large windows on both walls so as to maximise the incredible, expansive sea views. Along with a large central granite island which houses the kitchen appliances, there’s also an original 1930’s butlers bell system and double doors which lead out from the kitchen to the southeast facing terrace.

Upstairs are four bright dormer bedrooms, each with the same unbeatable views over the sea.

The house sits in a generous lawned plot with the ever-changing bay in front of it. It’s the same stretch of coast which inspired Poet Laureate Sir John Betjeman’s poem Greenway:

Tide after tide by night and day

The breakers battle with the land

And rounded smooth along the bay

The faithful rocks protecting stand



From the garden, the land opens onto the cliff and ownership extends to the mean high-water mark on the shore (including the footpath which cuts down to the beach).

Along the Greenway, the coast path crosses from Daymer Bay to Polzeath. This long stretch of shoreline offers beautiful beaches for surfing and swimming, and plenty of rockpools and sheltered swimming spots.

Along the Camel Estuary you’ll come across Rock, which can be reached along the beach, or via the footpath which cuts through St Enodoc Golf Club (renowned for its beautiful, undulating course).

The Camel Estuary is excellent for all manner of water sports, or, you can nip across to foodie-haven, Padstow, where you’ll be spoilt for choice with a number of Rick Stein establishments, Paul Ainsworth’s Michelin-starred No.6 and an abundance of restaurants and shops all providing fantastic sea food and fresh, local produce.

Near Harlyn Bay, DuchyGrub and The Pig aren’t to be missed, neither is Nathan Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen in Port Isaac.

Sea views , world-class food and some of the country’s best beaches are literally on your doorstep at Bishops Rock. This really is a tantalising offer for buyers dreaming of a slice of Cornwall to call their own.

Bishops Rock is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.