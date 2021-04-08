Trending:

A magnificent Grade II-listed townhouse in the heart of Bath

Carla Passino

Built in the late 18th-century and recently renovated, Grade II-listed Number 9 Miles's Buildings brings togetehr period grandeur and contemporary style.

Elegance is the byword at Number 9 Miles’s Buildings, a Grade II-listed, 2997sq ft townhouse in the heart of Bath, which is for sale with Knight Frank at £1.75 million. Built in 1760-1770 by John Wood The Elder, it has recently been renovated by interior designer Julia Dempster, so it combines the best of period and modern style.

9 Miles Buildings

The door opens onto a striking hallway dominated by a black cantilevered staircase and wooden herringbone flooring. This leads to a study, convenient in these remote working days, and a kitchen with Rangemaster cooker, bespoke Intone Design units and Carrara marble worktops.

9 Miles Buildings

The lower ground floor has a welcoming family room, another room that can be used as office or laundry room and a bedroom that’s currently used as gym.

9 Miles Buildings

The first floor houses the drawing room — a magnificent space featuring a fine fireplace and overlooking the gardens — and a bedroom with fitted wardrobe.

9 Miles Buildings

The master suite takes up the entire second floor and comes with walk-in wardrobe and a striking bathroom with free-standing bath.Two more bedrooms and shower rooms are situated on the top floor.

9 Miles Buildings

Outside, the walled garden has a courtyard, a patio and a large magnolia tree. The property also comes with a garage, which is located around the corner.


Number 9 Miles’s Buildings is for sale at £1.75 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bath: What you need to know

  • Location: Bath is 17 minutes by train to Bristol and 1hour 20 minutes to London
  • Atmosphere:Home to the best Georgian and Regency architecture in the UK, as witnessed by Netflix picking it as the backdrop for its Bridgerton series
  • Things to do: Plenty for everyone, from culture (the choice of museums and art galleries is staggering, whether you are into Roman Britain or Oriental Art) to sports (Bath rugby), well-being (the thermal springs) and shopping (myriad independent shops), plus just outside the town, that exhilarating experience that’s Longleat safari park. The skyline walk is a must for exceptional views
  • Schools: Bath has a fabulous choice of top-performing schools, including, at secondary level, King Edward’s, Monkton Senior, Kingswood and Royal High School.Find more properties in the area.