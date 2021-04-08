A magnificent Grade II-listed townhouse in the heart of Bath

Built in the late 18th-century and recently renovated, Grade II-listed Number 9 Miles's Buildings brings togetehr period grandeur and contemporary style.

Elegance is the byword at Number 9 Miles’s Buildings, a Grade II-listed, 2997sq ft townhouse in the heart of Bath, which is for sale with Knight Frank at £1.75 million. Built in 1760-1770 by John Wood The Elder, it has recently been renovated by interior designer Julia Dempster, so it combines the best of period and modern style.

The door opens onto a striking hallway dominated by a black cantilevered staircase and wooden herringbone flooring. This leads to a study, convenient in these remote working days, and a kitchen with Rangemaster cooker, bespoke Intone Design units and Carrara marble worktops.

The lower ground floor has a welcoming family room, another room that can be used as office or laundry room and a bedroom that’s currently used as gym.

The first floor houses the drawing room — a magnificent space featuring a fine fireplace and overlooking the gardens — and a bedroom with fitted wardrobe.

The master suite takes up the entire second floor and comes with walk-in wardrobe and a striking bathroom with free-standing bath.Two more bedrooms and shower rooms are situated on the top floor.

Outside, the walled garden has a courtyard, a patio and a large magnolia tree. The property also comes with a garage, which is located around the corner.

Number 9 Miles’s Buildings is for sale at £1.75 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bath: What you need to know

Location : Bath is 17 minutes by train to Bristol and 1hour 20 minutes to London

: Bath is 17 minutes by train to Bristol and 1hour 20 minutes to London Atmosphere: Home to the best Georgian and Regency architecture in the UK, as witnessed by Netflix picking it as the backdrop for its Bridgerton series

Home to the best Georgian and Regency architecture in the UK, as witnessed by Netflix picking it as the backdrop for its Bridgerton series Things to do : Plenty for everyone, from culture (the choice of museums and art galleries is staggering, whether you are into Roman Britain or Oriental Art) to sports (Bath rugby), well-being (the thermal springs) and shopping (myriad independent shops), plus just outside the town, that exhilarating experience that’s Longleat safari park. The skyline walk is a must for exceptional views

: Plenty for everyone, from culture (the choice of museums and art galleries is staggering, whether you are into Roman Britain or Oriental Art) to sports (Bath rugby), well-being (the thermal springs) and shopping (myriad independent shops), plus just outside the town, that exhilarating experience that’s Longleat safari park. The skyline walk is a must for exceptional views Schools: Bath has a fabulous choice of top-performing schools, including, at secondary level, King Edward’s, Monkton Senior, Kingswood and Royal High School.Find more properties in the area.