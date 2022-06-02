A magnificent house for sale in one of Kingston’s most sought-after private estates

Simorgh is a sublime property, located in Coombe Estate, offering bight, easy living space and beautiful private gardens.

Situated in Kingston’s tranquil, verdant Coombe Estate, this delightful 4,836sq ft house is well suited to both formal and informal entertaining.

Simorgh is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.995 million, and features spacious, modern interiors behind its handsome brick and white-shuttered façade.

It has a panoramic drawing room, elegant dining room with access to the garden and striking kitchen with Poggenpohl units and granite worktops, which flows seamlessly into a vaulted family room.

There’s also a separate games room, plus a gym. Upstairs on the first floor is the spacious master bedroom (there are six bedrooms in total), which enjoys long views of Coombe Wood Golf Course from its balcony.

There are four further double bedrooms on this floor, whilst a separate staircase from the ground floor leads to a one-bed, self-contained annexe.

The manicured garden at the back has several Indian sandstone terraces with plenty of seating and dining spaces, a gazebo and a pond with koi carp.

Kingston-upon-Thames: What you need to know

Location: The Royal borough is situated in southwest London on the River Thames. There are train stations from Kingston, Norbiton and New Malden.

Atmosphere: Kingston offers excellent shopping facilities, theatres and leisure facilities.

Things to do: Richmond Park is close by, offering over 1,000 acres of green countryside. Golf is on offer at Coombe Wood Golf Course and Coombe Hill Golf Club and there are riding schools in both Wimbledon village and Richmond Park

Schools: Rokeby, Holy Cross, Wimbledon High School and Kings College School are all well-regarded in the area.

