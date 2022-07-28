A ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to rent a French Renaissance style country house in West Cheshire

Do not be fooled by the name — for this property is far more fairy-tale castle than it is paddocks.

With its soaring turrets and spires, red-brick façade and elegant grounds, one could easily mistake Eccleston Paddocks in West Cheshire for the castle in the opening production logo of a Disney movie.

For those who need a bit more than just ‘Disney-style castle’, you’ll be pleased to hear that the French Renaissance style building was designed in 1882 by renowned architect John Douglas and is currently available to rent through Savills for £10,000 pcm, or £2,308 pw.

The agents describe it as a ‘once in a lifetime rental opportunity’ (probably because by the end of the tenancy you’ll have drained your funds and will have to abandon any hopes of a fairy-tale lifestyle).

The main property extends to almost 10,000sq ft of neo-gothic architecture and luxury interiors. Stained-glass mullioned windows and feature turrets meet with contemporary interior style and modern amenities. It’s a beautiful blend of old and new — but you’ll have to bring your own furniture, as it comes unfurnished.

There is plenty of space for entertaining, where chandeliers and feature fireplaces steal the show. A large kitchen/breakfast room can be found at the heart of the property, featuring an Aga, bespoke fittings, a wood-burning stove and French doors that open onto the patio and garden beyond.

There are seven double bedrooms in the main house, all with original fireplaces and feature windows. The master suite is particularly appealing, built into a turreted curve of the property and boasting views out over the grounds.

Outside and across a cute courtyard you’ll find the Coach House: a 4,000 sq ft fabulous property, with a 30ft reception room and plenty of flexible accommodation to suit needs. There’s a gym, bar, and potential to turn this space into a home business or commercial use.

Further accommodation includes a one-bed cottage, located opposite the Coach House which can be included or omitted from the tenancy.

A castle must have grounds, and the gardens surrounding Eccleston Paddock live up the high expectation.

There’s a large, private heated swimming pool, rolling lawns which envelop all sides of the property, a woodland and children’s play area, five traditional stables, plus paddock and courtyards.

It’s certainly no bargain, but then again, you do get to boast about living in one of the most unusual and intriguing properties in the area, so there’s always that.

Eccleston Paddocks is currently available to rent via Savills for £10,000 pcm — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Eccleston: What you need to know

Location: In West Cheshire, just left of the River Dee, three miles from Chester and just over 30 miles south of Liverpool.

Atmosphere: Forming part of the Eaton Estate, the charming village is highly sought-after and has won ‘Cheshire Best Kept Village’ on several occasions.

Things to do: Nearby Chester is home to the oldest race course in the country and unsurprisingly, provides an extensive programme of horse racing and polo. There are also plenty of golf courses and tennis clubs in the area.

Schools: Eccleston C of E Primary School, Huntington Community Primary School and The King’s School are all within the surrounding area. There’s also Ellesmere, Abbey Gate College, The Grange, Christleton High School and Bishop Blue Coat.

See more property for sale in the area.