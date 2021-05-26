A panoramic country house in Wales at the price of a large London flat

First advertised in Country Life in 1905, The Lee, near Knighton in Powys, makes the most of its glorious setting and period interiors.

Surrounded by open countryside, yet close to Knighton and the village of Leintwardine, on the border of Wales, Shropshire and Herefordshire, The Lee combines an enviable setting with a long history and magnificent views (even from some of the bathrooms). Thought to date originally from 1712, this grand seven-bedroom property is now for sale with Balfours at an asking price of £875,000.

With 4874sq ft of accommodation, the interiors are arranged into large, elegant rooms, many of which look out towards glorious countryside. On the ground floor, an imposing reception room sets the tone and leads, among others, to the ‘Stream’ room — a sitting room that overlooks a stream. Also on the ground floor are the spacious kitchen, an elegant dining room, a study and another reception room, which has a fine fireplace.

Upstairs, the seven bedrooms are split across two floors, with the vast, panoramic master bedroom occupying a portion of the turret on the first floor.

The grounds stretch to 3.26 acres of walled gardens, fruit trees, an orchard, woodland a pond and a swimming pool, plus terraces for alfresco seating and a variety of outbuildings that would suit many different uses, subject to the usual consents.

Testament that the passing of the years has not affected the charm of The Lee, the property was also praised for its ‘lovely scenery’, ‘choice fruit trees’, ‘parterres’ and delightful gardens when it was advertised in Country Life in November 1905.

The Lee is for sale at £875,000 via Balfours — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Knighton: What you need to know

A historic market town, Knighton combines ancient ruins (two early castle mottes) with ultra-contemporary installations — Spaceguard UK’s observatory, planetarium and camera obscura, which is thought to be the largest in Europe Things to do : Offa’s Dyke is a walkers’ paradise. Golf National Hunt racing, shopping, and the famous Food Festival are all within easy reach at Ludlow.

: Offa's Dyke is a walkers' paradise. Golf National Hunt racing, shopping, and the famous Food Festival are all within easy reach at Ludlow. Schools: Knighton C.I.W. School is rated good by Oftsed and there is a large selection of state and independent schools in Ludlow.