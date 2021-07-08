A panoramic, Grade II-listed hall in need of updating in Northumberland

There are wonderful views of the Tyne Valley and the Pennines from the 100 acres of Shield Hall near Slaley in Northumberland.

Historic, Grade II-listed Shield Hall sits in 100 acres of productive meadow, parkland and woodland in the heart of the Tyne Valley, in Northumberland, close to the village of Slaley, five miles south-east of Hexham and 5 1⁄2 miles south of Corbridge.

William Douglas of Savills quotes a guide price of £2.25 million for the late-18th-century former farmhouse, which was extended in the 19th century and remodelled as a single house in 1977.

The main house offers some 4,000sq ft of living space, now in need of some gentle updating. The ground-floor accommodation encompasses three reception rooms, including a panoramic dining room overlooking the gardens and the large drawing room, which also has glorious views as well as a feature fireplace, plus a farmhouse kitchen with two-door AGA. A striking staircase with large fan window leads to the six bedrooms upstairs, which include a fine master-bedroom suite.

Owned by the same family for more than 100 years, the elegant brick-built hall could potentially incorporate the remains of a Grade II*-listed, 13th-century peel tower to create a buffer between it and the adjoining courtyard of stone farm buildings, now beautifully converted to three holiday cottages.

To the south of the hall is a lovely walled garden, beyond which a ha-ha opens onto the park- land and those wonderful Tyne Valley views. The entire steading sits neatly in a natural amphitheatre overlooking the lake, surrounded by traditional livestock farms and undulating grassland interspersed with belts of woodland rising towards the Pennines in the distance.

Shiel Hall is for sale at £2.25 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Slaley: What you need to know

Location: Slaley is 5 miles from Hexham and 24 from Newcastle

Slaley is 5 miles from Hexham and 24 from Newcastle Atmosphere: This is very much a rural village, surrounded by farmland

Things to do : The village is the perfect starting point to explore the countryside on foot or on a horse, with an extensive network of footpaths and bridleways, the Northumberland Wildlife Trust's Juliet's Wood reserve to the north and the Derwent Reservoir to the south. The Slaley Hall hotel also has two golf courses.

Schools: Slaley First School is rated good by Ofsted.