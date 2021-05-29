A pastel coloured ‘village-within-a-village’ in picturesque Appledore, Devon

Hidden behind a single door is a delightful collection of Grade II-listed houses and flats for sale.

It’s quite possibly the most extraordinary property you will chance upon. Like a page out of The Chronicles of Narnia, a door on Bude Street in the Devon fishing village of Appledore, opens to reveal a surprising ‘village within the village’ beyond—which has now come up for sale through Jackson Stops at an asking price of £1.5 million.

Arranged around a courtyard is a collection of sorbet-coloured, Grade II-listed properties — four houses and three apartments — for a total of 6,000sq ft. The main house has five bedrooms, some of which enjoy views over the River Torridge’s estuary, plus a large kitchen and dining area, a pretty sitting room that overlooks the courtyard and atmospheric period features throughout.

Of the three cottages, two have one bedroom each and one has two bedrooms; all have a profusion of beamed ceilings and are used for holiday lets. The two apartments and studio are also let, but on assured shorthold tenancies, bringing in another income stream. There’s also a shop on Bude Street, which is currently let, and a useful garage.

The properties open onto lovely walled gardens that provide privacy and a place to relax alfresco. They are currently split into an area for guests and one for the owner and both have areas to sit and relax alfresco. A corner of the grounds harbours a summer house that could double up as a home office.

The ‘village within a village’ is for sale at £1.5 million via Jackson-Stops — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Appledore: What you need to know

Location: Appledore is about 15 minutes’ drive from Bideford and half an hour from Barnstaple

Appledore is about 15 minutes’ drive from Bideford and half an hour from Barnstaple Atmosphere: With widing streets, pastel houses and the River Torridge estuary, Appledore is as picturesque as villages go, with a good selection of shops, restaurants, and pubs.

With widing streets, pastel houses and the River Torridge estuary, Appledore is as picturesque as villages go, with a good selection of shops, restaurants, and pubs. Things to do : The Appledore Book Festival, founded in 2006 by Horrible Science author Nick Arnold to raise money for Appledore Library, is a highlight of the local calendar, as is the Appledore-Instow regatta. There are boating and fishing trips from the village and surfing (or simply relaxing on the beach) at nearby Westward Ho!

: The Appledore Book Festival, founded in 2006 by Horrible Science author Nick Arnold to raise money for Appledore Library, is a highlight of the local calendar, as is the Appledore-Instow regatta. There are boating and fishing trips from the village and surfing (or simply relaxing on the beach) at nearby Westward Ho! Schools: Appledore School is rated good by Ofsted Find more properties in the area.