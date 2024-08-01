A Pembrokeshire hideaway that’s a perfect family home, with seven bedrooms, 15 acres, and its own river island

Lancych Mansion, tucked away in a perfectly unspoilt Pembrokeshire valley, is a charmed family home.

A few weeks ago on the Country Life Podcast, we spoke to the travel writer Liz Schaffer about her recent trip around Britain. Which spot, we asked, would be your number one suggestion for a place to visit?

Her answer was the unspoilt corners of the Pembrokeshire. So it’s particularly lovely to see a magnificent home for sale in exactly one of these places: Lancych Mansion.

James Skudder of Country Living Group in Haverfordwest quotes a guide price of £1.5m for this magical mansion, which is to be found at Boncath in Pembrokeshire’s scenic Cych valley, halfway between the ancient Welsh borough of Newcastle Emlyn on the River Teifi and the coast at Cardigan, a 15-minute drive away.

Lancych Mansion was built in 1820 in the Regency Gothic, cottage-orné style for Walter Jones, a doctor and antiquarian, by Peter Frederick Robinson, who was well known for his designs of ornamental villas, although the east wing is the original farmhouse, which dates from about 1600.

Acquired in January 2021 as a renovation project by sisters Pamela and Helen Bath, the property has been sympathetically restored.

The main house, listed Grade II* by CADW, offers four gracious reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room.

There are seven bedrooms and seven en-suite bathrooms.

The oldest part of the property houses a separate two-bedroom cottage, which can be closed off to use as a separate home, or incorporated into the main house.

The land — 15 acres — includes meadows, woodland and even an island in the river. It is ‘the ideal place, to walk, swim, fish or observe the myriad wildlife that calls the valley home,’ Mr Skudder says.

Lancych Mansion is for sale at £1.5m — see more details and pictures.