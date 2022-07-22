A picture-perfect Cornish Cottage that is the ultimate blend of cosy and cute

Brooklands is a romantic stone cottage, situated in a quiet hamlet, yet still within easy reach of all the charms of North Cornwall.

Just over half an hour’s drive from the surfers’ (and socialites’) paradise that is Polzeath lies this traditional stone-built house, which is currently on the market via JB Estates with a guide price of £750,000.

Set in the hamlet of Withiel, which is home to a sculpture garden, Brooklands has four bedrooms and far-reaching views across a pond and open countryside.

This isn’t a project that requires deep pockets and months of agony waiting on builders to finish the works, unless there are aspirations to increase the footprint of the house.

As it stands, the house has plenty of charming features including exposed wooden beams, a fireplace and an Aga. It’s unlisted and comes with a single garage, but any such project would, nevertheless, have to go through the usual planning process.

Brooklands is within an easy distance of the market town of Wadebridge and, for those into cycling and walking, the Camel Trail, a 12-mile multi-use route that runs from Bodmin to Padstow, is nearby.

Brooklands is currently on the market via JB Estates with a guide price of £750,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Withiel: What you need to know

Location: Just over 12 miles inland from Polzeath and 7.6 miles from Bodmin. The nearest rail station is located at Roche (3.8 miles).

Atmosphere: The peaceful hamlet is well situated close to all the amenities of Wadebridge and is surrounded by the rural delights of North Cornwall.

Things to do: Withiel is situated near Hustyns Woods, which offers scenic dog walking, horse riding and mountain bike routes. Wadebridge is a short drive away with its shops, sporting facilities and schools. For cyclists, the Camel Trail is also close to the property and there are several golf courses in the area. Head to North Cornwall for its sandy beaches and watersports.

Schools: St Wenn School, Nanstallon Community Primary School and Lanivet Community Primary School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

See more property for sale in the area.