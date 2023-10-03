A ‘postcard perfect’ chocolate-box cottage for sale in one of Hampshire’s most sought-after corners

Combining country cottage charm and fresh interiors, this Grade II-listed home is all the proof you need that good things come in small packages.

If you hanker after a postcard-perfect cottage, then look no further. Grade II-listed Spinney Cottage is an enchanting property both inside and out. And it is on the market with a £549,950 price tag via Savills — the sort of money that would normally buy you a flat in Surbiton.

This bijou cottage is just under 1,100 sq ft — not big, but fairly generous for a two-bedroom home.

It has retained all its period charm, with a thatched roof, exposed timber in the walls and ceilings as well as a large fireplace with a log burner.

It’s been fully modernised inside, yet, they’ve kept the country cottage feel with bright and fresh interiors. The immaculate kitchen is a case in point: it features bespoke units and solid oak flooring, plus double doors that open out onto a garden that bursts into bloom in the warmer months.

Meanwhile, the large fireplace with a log burner provides a natural focal point for the well-proportioned sitting room. It’s perfect for when the nights draw in.

Upstairs, both bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms, with tongue-and-groove panelling for a tasteful finish.

Now, we did say it was enchanting both inside and out — and we meant it. Who could fail to be won over by the roses climbing around the front door?

That first impression turns out to be just a taster of what lies at the back of the property: the main garden to the rear of Spinney Cottage is a rose-filled oasis.

There’s a large terrace perfectly suited to relaxing and entertaining in the balmier months of the year. And there’s even a raised deck area at the far end of the garden provides wide-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

Spinney Cottage sits on the outskirts of the hamlet of West Stratton in a sought-after corner of Hampshire that’s as commutable as it is beautiful. It’s sandwiched between Winchester and Basingstoke, from where there are regular and direct trains to London Waterloo. It’s also well-located close to the M3, A303 and A34.

And closer to home, nearby Micheldever village is home to a shop, pub, village hall, church and popular primary school.

Spinney Cottage is currently on the market via Savills for £549,950 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.