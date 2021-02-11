A regal 15th century property where the Queen Mother once played as a child

Rachael Turner looks in awe at this marvellous property in Kent.

Crockham House in Westerham, Kent, is a Grade II Listed seven-bedroom country property with a fascinating history.

Understood to have been built in the 15th century with later additions, it was rumoured that the Queen Mother used to play in the gardens. It is listed by Knight Frank for £3,500,000.

It was owned in the 1930s by Alice Bowes-Lyons and the gardens were designed by Octavia Hill, co-founder of the National Trust.

The impressive property features a charming Oast House, believed to have once been used by monks for brewing beer.

The majority of its rooms enjoy views of the elegant gardens, which extend to a generous 20 acres and include outbuildings.

Formal lawns, ornamental hedgerows and plantings meet woodland-lined paddocks and grassland, perfect for enjoying with family, friends and canine companions.

The outdoor space has all sorts of potential, and could easily accommodate equestrian enthusiasts — there is plenty of acreage for grazing and exercising a horse or pony.

Inside, there are seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, with many original features including exposed timber beams, an inglenook fireplace, wooden floors and 17th century panelling.

The accommodation in the main house extends to over 6,000 sq. ft. ideal for family living and entertaining on a larger scale.

Its secluded setting, nestled in its own valley, provides privacy for its occupants who can be reached by the property’s long drive and ample parking.

Despite its private spot, the house is conveniently located less than a mile from Crockham Hill, 2.2 miles from Westerham and just a stone’s throw from London.

The property could provide the perfect retreat for those who wants to enjoy peace and quiet in idyllic surroundings but be in easy reach of the capital.

Crockham House is for sale at £3.5m via Knight Frank — find more houses in the area.