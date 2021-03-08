A romantic cliff top house in Suffolk with panoramic sea views and just a few steps from a beautiful beach

Rachael Turner explores this Victorian home in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Greyfriars in Dunwich, Saxmundham, sits in an enviable cliff top position with gardens extending all the way to the coastline.

The seven-bedroom Victorian home in one of Suffolk’s quieter coastal villages is listed with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £1,950,000.

With red brick elevations and magnificent chimneys, the property’s period features include high ceilings, large sash windows, carved wooden fireplace surrounds, intricate ceiling plasterwork and wooden parquet flooring.

The two main reception rooms are the substantial drawing and dining rooms, both of which have floor-to-ceiling bay windows.

On the first floor there is a library and two double bedrooms, both of which are ensuite and feature south-facing sash bay windows looking out across the gardens, grounds and the sea beyond.

To the western wing and accessed by a separate staircase is the annexe. This comprises of a sitting room, kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

The front of the property is approached via a tree-lined driveway, with ample parking and turning space.

To the rear of the house is a covered veranda with over-hanging wisteria, wooden columns and shaded paved seating, leading down to the more formal garden.

Mature trees, box-hedging and a variety of palm trees grow to the rear of the property. The six-acre gardens extend through a meadow, to an open field which leads directly to the cliff above the beach.

A summer house provides the perfect vantage point for enjoying the sea views.

Dunwich, Saxmundham: What you need to know

Location: The popular coastal town of Southwold is nine miles to the north and has a wide range of shops as well as pubs and restaurants. Darsham Station is four miles to the west and offers branch line services via Ipswich to London Liverpool Street Station. The house is 92 miles north-east of London.

Culture: Dunwich sits within the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Once an important Anglo-Saxon port, it is now a small, picturesque village with a smuggling past and thriving pub.

Dunwich sits within the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Once an important Anglo-Saxon port, it is now a small, picturesque village with a smuggling past and thriving pub. Things to do: The area provides ample opportunities for walking. Ramblers can follow the Suffolk Coastal Path towards the RSPB Minsmere Reserve, Walberswick and Southwold, as well as Dunwich Heath.

