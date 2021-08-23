A Scottish estate with over 4,600 acres and eight lochs on offer for those seeking adventures

If you're looking for a lot — and we mean a lot — of space, look no further than Morefield Estate near Ullapool.

With thousands of acres, eight lochs and those unbeatable Scottish vistas, Morefield Estate is an exciting (if not maybe slightly daunting) venture into the world of estate ownership.

Currently on the market via Strutt and Parker for offers over £1.1 million, the estate offers unparalleled sporting, gaming, and fishing opportunities, with the lochs alone covering almost 300 acres and offering world-class trout fishing.

If you’re worried about where to stay while enjoying your near-endless space, then feat not. There is no grand castle or gothic fantasy mansion, but at the heart of Morefield is a spacious, well-appointed four bedroom house.

If it’s seclusion you’re after, this is as good as it gets: the property is accessed via a private drive of almost a mile in length.

And you needn’t worry too much about the bills, since power to the house is provided 15kw wind turbine, located just to the south west of the property, and 5kw of solar panels. I think we all know which of those two options will yield more wattage in this part of the world, but it’s great to have the solar option there for the still, sunny days. The agents kindly provide pictures taken on just such a day — who could resist an idyll like this?

The house is surrounded by superb gardens, clearly created by the owners who have a passion for the natural environment.

There are mature trees, manicured lawns and an attractive stream, while near to the house is some native woodland which provides a good habitat for migratory woodcock.

‘Morefield Estate a truly rare opportunity to purchase a piece of tranquillity in the Scottish Highlands,’ says Euan MacCrimmon of Strutt & Parker’s Estates and Farm Agency.

‘Previously, demand for Scottish estates has been underpinned by those who are interested in the sporting aspects, of which Morefield Estate has plenty, but with its added environmental potential, we expect to see a larger range of buyers come forward, alongside those who are interested in the more traditional pursuits.’

Morefield Estate is currently on the market via Strutt and Parker for offers over £1.1 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.