A semi-rural dream home in the Vale of Glamorgan with beams from a shipwreck and a 500 year-old door

With its thatched roof, historic details, impeccable interiors, quirky features and amazing views, Upper Porthkerry Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan is the ultimate ‘country life' home.

When doing the rounds at various drinks parties, it is not uncommon for people to say, when they find out I work at Country Life, that they ‘love those gorgeous thatched cottages in your property pages’.

Well, herewith Upper Porthkerry Farm, a property about as close to the concept of country life as you are going to get.

The delightful home is now on the market via Mr and Mrs Clarke with a guide price of £1.1 million.

Moving past the water-reed thatched roof and charming exterior, Porthkerry’s real power lies in its superb interiors, which include high ceilings, handcrafted kitchen and a divine master bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath.

History is interwoven in the fabric of the home and its many quirky features act as reminders to the centuries it has witnessed. The overhead beams in the sitting room are said to be made from pieces of reclaimed timber from a shipwreck and the stable door which leads from this room into the kitchen is the original 500 year-old door to the property.

Upper Porthkerry Farm offers five bedrooms in all and, outside, the gardens are boosted by a separate annexe (with potential for a home-office, guest accommodation or anything in between), an entertaining space and a covered heated swimming pool.

This idyllic abode can be found in the Vale of Glamorgan which enjoys uninterrupted views of Porthkerry Country Park and across the Bristol Channel. There is plenty of beautiful countryside to explore, from walking the Glamorgan Heritage Coastal path, to discovering the sandy beaches at Whitmore and Jackson’s Bay.

The vibrant seaside town of Barry (which acted as the backdrop to the award-winning TV series ‘Gavin and Stacey’) is just a few miles from the property, where you’ll find everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to cosy cafés, a pleasure park, war museum and leafy parks.

Transport links in the area are excellent. Cardiff International Airport is just a stone’s throw from the property and Cardiff city centre (approximately 15 miles) can be reached via train from Rhoose or by car.

Upper Porthkerry Farm is currently on the market via Mr and Mrs Clarke with a guide price of £1.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.