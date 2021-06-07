A seven-bedroom home set in a pretty village with views of a castle, yet just three miles from the centre of Bath

Cleeve Hill House, on the Wiltshire/Somerset border near Bath, tastefully blends its period features which date from the 16th century right through to present day living — and how many houses can claim to have a well in the study?

Views are a perk at Cleeve Hill House, which stands in beautiful countryside in Midford, near Bath, and looks out towards Midford Castle and the hills beyond from the centre of its one-acre plot. The property is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.25 million.

But this seven- to eight-bedroom house has many attractions.

Extended in 2017 by architect firm whiteBOX, it now offers a mini tour of British architectural history, from echoes of the 16th-century origins (in the study’s original well, which is covered by reinforced glass), to the Georgian period, which gave the house its façade, plus Victorian additions and contemporary features that include a stylish kitchen and underfloor heating.

The 3,832sq ft interiors have many charming details, such as the two staircases rising from the first floor’s square hall to the beamed ceilings in several rooms.

Outside, the grounds are mostly laid to lawn (studded with snowdrops, primroses and bluebells in season), with mature trees for privacy and a panoramic, paved seating area.

Cleeve Hill House is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.25 million

Midford: What you need to know

Location: Midford is a village set in a valley three miles south of Bath which spans both Somerset and Wiltshire. The nearest train stations can be found at Freshford, Bath Spa and Avoncliff.

Atmosphere: This charming village is home to several pubs, restaurants and a farm shop.

Things to do: Enjoy long walks in the surrounding countryside or explore the thriving city of Bath — famous for its Roman-built baths and Georgian architecture, impressive restaurant and bar scene and shopping.

Schools: Monkton Prep School and Combe Down C of E Primary are good local primary options, with Monkton Senior School for secondary.

