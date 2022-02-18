A small country estate nestled amongst 23 acres of rolling Cornish countryside, just a stone’s throw from Falmouth — for sale for £1.85 million

If you're looking for your own slice of Cornish paradise and are willing to put in a bit of work, then look no further than Cosawes Pascoe — a fantastic rural estate near Falmouth on the south Cornwall coast.

The curiously-named hamlet of ‘Burnthouse’ — which, for the sake of clarity, doesn’t look burnt in the slightest — is the idyllic setting for this beautiful country home. Lillicrap Chilcott, the agents overseeing the sale of Cosawes Pascoe, describe the property as ‘a fantastic opportunity to acquire a distinctive, impressive home with significant kerb appeal.’

And what might that ‘significant kerb appeal’ be, you ask? In short: 23 acres of rolling Cornish landscape, located just a hop, skip and a jump from Falmouth on the south Cornwall coast. This small country estate is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott with a guide price of £1.85 million.

Dreamy, with a capital ‘D’. But don’t reach for the cheque book (or more likely the BACS transfer on your mobile banking app) quite yet, for there are a few caveats here.

The price may seem fairly decent — and that’s because it is for a five bed, Grade II listed farm house, plus a two-bed cottage and an array of outbuildings, including a large stone L-shape barn.

As the photos show, the main house and some of the outbuildings are in need of a complete renovation. The basics are there, but anyone purchasing Cosawes Pascoe will no doubt want to make their mark and really transform this into a home with a personal touch.

From the outside, the estate is reached from a quiet country lane, via a meandering driveway and assumes a mostly southerly and westerly elevation. The 23 acres are comprised of six fields, an equestrian sand school, formal gardens and a wooded valley which lies along the boundary line.

The main house opens up into a comfortable hallway, from which the drawing room and interlinking kitchen are accessed.

The kitchen currently gives way to a utility room and a study, but anyone looking at the floor plans can see the potential to create a really decent sized kitchen/breakfast room within this space.

A sitting room and small store completes the downstairs accommodation within the main house whilst the five bedrooms can all be found upstairs on the first floor, including the principal bedrooms with en suite, walk in wardrobe and dual-aspect windows.

The two-bed cottage has been well-maintained and is interlinked to the main house via a single-storey wing which can only be accessed via the forecourt (no access is gained via either property) making it a perfect home-office setup.

The cottage itself provides excellent additional accommodation for families, guests or as a holiday rental with a small kitchen, sitting room and two bedrooms upstairs.

It’s not just the principal house and cottage which make this estate so alluring, as there are a number of outbuildings which really add value and a whole heap of potential.

Forming the setup is a detached triple garage, a stable block for five horses, tack room, hay room, store room and a number of additional workshops, as well as the aforementioned stone barn which had previously been granted planning permission for four dwellings.

Cosawes Pascoe is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott at a guide price of £1.85 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Gluvias: What you need to know

Location: Two miles north west of Falmouth and approximately a mile from Penryn, where Great Western rail services run to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The estate lies within a secluded rural valley, just one mile from Ponsanooth which provides day-to-day amenities including a village store, pub and primary school. Falmouth is just a short distance away whilst Truro is 15 miles up the road and provides further shopping, leisure, healthcare and schooling facilities.

Things to do: Water lovers, head to the coast! The area is home to some fantastic coastal landscapes and excellent sailing, rowing and water sport opportunities. There are countless sandy beaches including those at Chapel Porth and Porthtowan. The Trelissick Gardens, Glendurgan and Helford Passage are also within the area and are the perfect place to explore either by foot or boat.

Schools: Kennall Vale School and Perran-Ar-Worthal Community Primary School are both rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews. Further options are located at Truro with Truro High School and Truro School.

