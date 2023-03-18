With 12 bedrooms, 15 acres of parkland gardens and an unlisted status, Cransford Hall is an exciting opportunity for buyers looking to up-size. James Fisher takes a look.

A classic Edwardian mansion, Cransford Hall sits in some 15 acres of gardens and parkland in the Alde Valley, near Saxmundham.

The sprawling property is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £2.75 million.

Originally built as a private residence in 1910, the property has also seen use as a care home and boarding house, but has since been remodelled for family use.

Excitingly, Cransford Hall and its 15,800sq ft of accommodation are unlisted, meaning that prospective owners can remodel and refurbish with relative ease, making this an attractive purchase for those looking to create their own home without having to actually build it.

Inside, the property boasts 12 principal bedrooms across its four floors (all serviced via a lift, if necessary) as well as four impressive reception rooms.

The accommodation is extensive and includes a large basement. Dark wood panelling features in many of the rooms, alongside decorative cornicing and large feature fireplaces.

Outside, the gardens and grounds are a mixture of formal lawns, mature trees — including several large oak — and bountiful borders, as well as pasture and parkland.

The grounds also play host to a separate two-bedroom gardener’s cottage.

Cransford Hall occupies a tranquil, hidden setting in the Alde Valley, just four and a half miles from the town of Framlingham, home to a historic Norman Castle and pretty town square. Here, you’ll find a range of shopping facilities, as well as primary and secondary schools in both sectors.

In Saxmundham — also four and a half miles away — there’s a railway station that runs regular services to London Liverpool Street, plus major supermarkets.

The Suffolk Heritage Coast can be easily reached as it is just 13 miles to the east, and the Alde, Stour and Deben estuaries offer further opportunity for watersports.

