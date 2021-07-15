A spectacular coastal home, with one of the best sea views in the country — and it’s even got its own lighthouse

It's not everyday that a property can render us speechless, but The Cliff House on the Dover coast is doing just that.

Set in 11½ acres on the edge of Dover’s white cliffs, The Cliff House enjoys long views of the Channel from almost every room. The impressive property is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £4.25 million.

The 4,821sq ft interiors feature a vast, triple-aspect sitting room, a large drawing room and a family room on the ground floor, plus five bedrooms upstairs, including the magnificent master suite, which comes with its own sitting room, dressing room and access to a panoramic balcony.

Additional accommodation is available in an annexe and two other buildings, one of which is currently let out.

The lawns outside the main house, sheltered by woodland, are ideal for outdoor entertaining. Also on the grounds are a swimming pool and a Grade II-listed lighthouse (not in use).

St Margaret’s Bay: What you need to know

Location: St Margaret’s Bay is a coastal village, spread over rural Kent farmland. The closest rail stations are located in Martin Mill and Dover Priory, offering Southeastern services. Dover is located just over 5 miles away, and the Eurotunnel at Folkstone is 15 miles.

Atmosphere: Hailed as the hidden gem of White Cliffs County, the village is well equipped with amenities, thanks to its year-round visitors.

Things to do: There are countless activities and attractions to keep everyone entertained. Visit England’s closet pub to France – The Coastguard, and the many tearooms and cafe’s in the area. Explore the breathtaking coastline either on foot or by bike, or venture further inland to the Kent Downs. The area is also a haven for bird watching, and keen swimmers (and spectators alike) can watch those brave enough to cross the Chanel, leave from the starting point at St Margaret’s Bay beach.

Schools: Portal House School, St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe Primary School and Duke of York’s Royal Military School all received either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ ratings in ofsted reviews. There are numerous options for secondary, too, including Dover College, Astor College and Dover Grammar School for Girls.

