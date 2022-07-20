A sprawling country residence near Windsor that offers an exciting renovation opportunity

Offering just under 9,000 sq ft of flexible accommodation space — including a staff flat and three-bed annexe — The Old Vicarage, located in the village of Winkfield, makes for an enticing property.

The library at The Old Vicarage at Winkfield, near Windsor, with its handsome fireplace, panelling and shelving, is not the only feature of note; the drawing and dining rooms have large picture windows looking over the eight-acre grounds—home to a magnificent cedar, swimming pool, paddocks and tennis court—and there’s also a wine cellar.

Seven bedrooms occupy the main house, including a 30ft master with en-suite bathroom. Further accommodation is found in a one-bedroom staff flat and three-bedroom guest annexe; outbuildings include a vine house.

The Old Vicarage is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £4.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Winkfield: What you need to know

Location: Almost equidistance between Reading and Slough. Ascot is just under 5 miles to the south and Windsor just over 5 miles to the north east. Heathrow is conveniently located just 14.5 miles away and nearby Bracknell station runs rail services to London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: This charming village is home to a church and two local pubs, including the popular ‘Winning Post’ and the excellent transport links make it popular with families and commuters.

Things to do: Golfers are in for a treat, with numerous courses in the surrounding area. Polo is available at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club and Smith’s Lawn, and horse racing at Ascot and Windsor. There are several spas in the area and the bright lights and lure of the capital are not far away.

Schools: The area is renowned for its excellent schools, including Lambrook, Harrow School, Papplewick, Bishopsgate School and Eton College.

