A sprawling estate in the Scottish highlands that comes with its own stunning beach and hill lochs

Sands Estate is a fascinating opportunity to acquire some of the very best of what the Highlands has to offer — and will be a haven to those seeking a wild life.

Of all the majestic, awe-inspiring Scottish properties and estates we come across, none will leave you quite so at a loss for words as Sand Estate — so much so, that the only thing that comes to mind is this chorus from Robert Burn’s ‘My Heart’s In The Highlands’, repeating over and over again:

“My heart’s in the Highlands, my heart is not here, My heart’s in the Highlands, a-chasing the deer; Chasing the wild-deer, and following the roe, My heart’s in the Highlands, where I go.”

Nowhere seems quite as befitting of those words than Sands Estate, located on Scotland’s northwest coast, about 5 miles from Gairloch, in Ross-shire.

On the market via Strutt & Parker for the same price as a two-bed, basement flat in Belsize Park, at offers over £900,000, the 7156.4 acre estate offers buyers the opportunity to own — and enjoy — a remarkable chunk of Scottish highlands, and all the incredible sporting and environmental opportunities that come with it.

The Scottish market continues to flourish, as Strutt & Parker’s senior Associate Director in Inverness, Euan MacCrimmon notes:

“With buyers on the lookout for open space, the market for Scottish estates has been nothing but remarkable in recent years. Demand continues to outstrip supply and, with interest from green investors, institutions and lifestyle buyers, this shows no signs of slowing.”

Among the thousands of acres, and perhaps most enticing of all, is the stunning mile-long private beach that forms part of the estate, known as Seana Chamas.

White sand beaches are known to this area, and this one is especially beautiful. At low tide, the beach stretches out to meet the shallow turquoise water — a haven for swimmers, sailors, and thalassophiles in general.

If land-based pursuits are more to your liking, then the opportunity for sporting on the estate will no doubt entice any buyer, as Mr.MacCrimmon also reports:

“Sands Estate has all the components you could want from a Scottish sporting estate and more already in place. Its mile long stretch of beach, hill lochs, and the potential to integrate environmental opportunities make this an exceptional prospect for all types of buyer.”

There are five named hill lochs on the estate, the largest of which is Loch an t-Seana, and all offer fantastic trout fishing opportunities. There is also good stalking opportunities for red deer.

As you would expect, the views are breathtaking, with vistas over to the Isle of Skye in the West and An Teallach and the Torridon Mountains to the east and south.

Sands Estate is the perfect antidote for anyone looking to escape the rat race and fully immerse themselves in beautiful, wild Scotland.

Sands Estate is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £900,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Gairloch: What you need to know

Location: The estate is located five miles north of Gairloch, on the northwest Scottish Highland coast in Wester Ross. Inverness is about a 3.5 hour drive to the east.

Atmosphere: The attractive village is home to a number of restaurants, pubs, shops and a primary school and secondary school.

Things to do: Enjoy all that this corner of Scotland has to offer — from fishing, hunting, watersports and hikes. Inverness provides full retail, leisure and educational facilities, as well as a train station and international airport.

Schools: Gairloch Primary School and Gairloch Secondary School are the two local options, with further schooling in Inverness.

See more land for sale in the area.