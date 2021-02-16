A stone-built millhouse in a perfect Cumbrian village where Wordsworth helped run a pub

The Mill House is a delightful property with salmon and trout fishing rights, set in lovely grounds in Sockbridge and Tirril, the parish where William Wordsworth's nephew once ran an inn — and persuaded his famous uncle to help him.

Near the thriving village of Sockbridge stands The Mill House, a substantial six-bedroom stone house situated in a private and picturesque setting within an AONB on the edge of the Lake District National Park.

The property dates back to the 17th century and has been renovated to provide flexible family accommodation over two floors, while leaving intact features such as the wooden doors that lead to the drawing room, which are thought to come from Lowther Castle.

The interiors have many other charming details, from the Aga in the vast kitchen to the dining room’s feature beam and flagstone floors, and the reclaimed wooden balustrade on the steps leading to the bedrooms upstairs.

But perhaps The Mill House’s true highlights are the gardens paddocks and land that surround it. Extending to about five acres, they include a lawn and terrace overlooking the millrace, which is now a water feature, plus an orchard with apple, greengage, pear, damson and walnut trees, a soft-fruit and vegetable garden and a belt of woodland incorporating a riverside walk. Another terrace with a pizza oven, situated outside the garden room. is great for alfresco dining in summer.

The paddock fronts the River Eamont, to which the property has single-bank fishing rights for both trout and salmon over a quarter-of-a-mile stretch. Also on the grounds is a range of outbuildings, currently used as gym, smokehouse and workshop, which could be developed subject to planning consent.

The Mill House is for sale at £1.395m via Finest Properties — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Sockbridge and Tirril: What you need to know

Location: Sockbridge sits in the Eden Valley, ten minutes’ drive from Penrith and 14 from Ullswater. It’s separated by a river from Tirril, with which it forms a single parish

Atmosphere: Tirril has strong Quaker ties —it had a Quaker Hall and was home to home Quaker mathematicians, John and Thomas Slee. Both Sockbridge and Tirrill also have strong links to Wordsworth. The poet's grandfather, a Yorkshireman, came to live in Sockbridge (at what's now called wordsworth House), while his brother owned the local pub, the Queen's Head, in Tirril. After Richard passed away, his one-year-old son inherited, and William Wordsworth helped manage the inn until his nephew grew up. Things to do: A pint at the Queen's Head, which has been serving punters since 1719, is a must, as is the Heritage trail around Sockbridge and Tirril and the circular path named after the artist Charles Gough. And, of course, the area has plenty of beautiful places to explore and things to do, from visiting the magnificent Lowther Castle and Gardens to boating on Ullswater. Children will enjoy the Lakeland Bird of Prey centre.

Schools: Nearby Yanwath and Stainton both have primary schools and, at secondary level, there's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Penrith.