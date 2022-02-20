A stunning former brewery that was once owned and run by Scott of the Antarctic’s parents

Dramatic Crittall windows, exposed brick work and sophisticated interiors meet at Hop House in Holcombe, Somerset, a former brewery once run by the parents of a certain Robert Falcon Scott.

Dating back to circa 1830, Hop House, as it is known today, started its day as a brewery and was run by John Edward Scott and Hannah Scott — the parents of Captain Robert Scott, the famed English Naval Commander, known for his two expeditions of the Antarctic; with the successful Discovery Expedition (1901-1904) and the ill-fated Terra Nova Expedition (1910-1913).

Currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £950,000, the former brewery has been transformed into a sophisticated family home, which centres around the large, double-height living/dining room with a central fireplaces and impressive arched windows and doors.

The fantastically versatile room is flooded with light thanks to the huge floor to (almost) ceiling windows, and the contrast of glass against the exposed brick walls and timbers creates a modern living space with elegant period touches.

Having benefited from a complete refurbishment in 2002, Hop House is finished to an immaculate standard, which is clearly noted in the kitchen with its flagstone tile flooring, exposed ceiling timbers and polished work surfaces.

From here, a door opens up to the garden. On rainy days, the full width crittall windows still allow plenty of natural daylight into the room and create a synergy between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Completing the downstairs space is a TV room which could double as a potential fifth bedroom and a utility room.

Upstairs, and accessed via a galleried landing are four bedrooms, including a guest en-suite, the master room with a roll top bath and sink, a further two comfortably sized rooms and family bathroom.

The bedrooms follow the same style as the ground floor accommodation, with exposed brick work and dramatic ceiling timbers juxtaposed against modern, crisp finishes.

Outside, the garden is a mixture of raised beds, gravel paths, lawns and a large terrace that spans the width of the house.

Hop House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £950,000

Holcombe: What you need to know

Location: South of Bath by about 13.5 miles. Bristol is approximately 18.5 miles to the north where there is an international airport. Both run rail links to London and the north and the A303 is easily accessible. Rail services run from Westbury, Castle Cary and and Warminster.

Atmosphere: There are two pubs within the village, included the highly regarded Holcombe Inn. There is also a the Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen. Nearby Frome and Shepton Mallett have further day-to-day amenities, whilst Bath and Wells are known for their cultural and historical features.

Things to do: The Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is close by for walks. Bath is a fantastic city to explore over a weekend, whilst the Newt in Somerset, The Hauser & Wirth gallery in Bruton and Babington House are all worth a visit.

Schools: Downside, Millfield, Wells Cathedral School and All Hallows are all great options within the surrounding area.

