A stunning mews house for sale on the row where Love Actually’s most poignant and romantic scene was filmed

This Notting Hill Mews house is gorgeous inside and out, and sits in a wonderful location — one that will be familiar to anyone who's seen Love Actually.

Is it really that long ago? Apparently so: it’s 18 years since Love Actually graced screens for the first time, becoming an instant cult Christmas romantic comedy.

There are so many iconic scenes which have become embedded in our culture and seem to get better with each passing year.

There’s the onscreen Prime Minister, played by Hugh Grant, dad-dancing through number 10 to ‘Jump For my Love’ by the Pointer Sisters (real-life Downing St parties are seemingly a bit more raucous).

There’s Rowan Atkinson’s fantastic department store sales assistant character who you definitely wish you had to help wrap your own Christmas presents.

And then there’s the doorstep card scene:

Mark — played by Andrew Lincoln — stood on the steps of a mews house in Notting Hill in one of the most romantic scenes from the multi award-winning film to profess his undying love for Juliet — played by Kiera Knightly.

And that’s where this delightful house on St. Lukes Mews in Notting Hill enters the story.

On the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.25 million, the jet black property stands right next door to the pink house where the romantic scene took place.

Now, we can’t promise that Mark will show up at your door, professing his undying love for you on pieces of card, whilst the melodies of ‘Silent Night’ play in the background; but what we can promise you is this: a three bedroom terraced house in one of Notting Hill’s most famous mews streets with its own superb roof terrace and modern, refined interiors.

The reimagined house was designed by Andy Martin Architects and ‘offers a contemporary take on the traditional mews home,’ according to Knight Frank’s Notting Hill partner, Chelsea Whelan.

The emphasis of light is integral in its design, with and interplay between timber and glass running throughout the property. A switch in the open plan kitchen/dining area transforms the frosted glass wall from opaque to clear, which offers the choice ‘between light and privacy.’

As is the case with all London properties, outdoor space carries its weight in gold, and this particular roof terrace — designed by Tania Urban — is no exception. Complete with a hot tub sheltered under a veranda and an outdoor kitchen, it’s the perfect sunny yet secluded spot.

Eagle eye fans may notice the dramatic change in colour that his house now styles, compared to its debut on our screens in 2003 when Keira Knightly’s character chases after Mark to reward his romantic gesture with a kiss — the jet black walls a dramatic contrast against next doors pink.

Whilst a Christmas without covid seems like a blissful, distant memory, one thing is for certain: this delightful house on Notting Hill’s most romantic mews is guaranteed to bring all the magic and charm that permeated through our screens for the first time in 2003 and continues to do so each year.

The property on St. Lukes Mews is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Notting Hill: What you need to know

Location: West London, in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. The area is served by Westbourne Park Underground, Ladbroke Grove Underground and Royal Oak Underground which all run on Hammersmith and City Circle lines.

Atmosphere: This famous part of London has a fantastic vibrant community, and has everything from markets to exclusive restaurants and shops. The famed colourful properties which decorate many of its streets have put Notting Hill on the map and continue to be used as the setting for many movies and filming.

Things to do: Visit the Portobello Road market which takes place every Saturday and experience the hustle and bustle of this mile-long stretch of stalls selling just about everything you can imagine. A fruit and vegetable market also takes place on the same stretch every Wednesday. There are countless fantastic independent restaurants, plus Holland Park for leisurely strolls. For more boutique options, head to Westbourne Grove. The annual Notting Hill Carnival (which has taken a hit during recent pandemic years) is also a fantastic weekend event during the summer that celebrates the area’s Caribbean roots.

Schools: Colville Primary School and Chepstow House School are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

See more property for sale in the area.