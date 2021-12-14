Ghyll Manor in the village of Rusper, near Horsham in West Sussex has all the ingredients to make project developers and lifestyle business owners countrywide incredibly excited.

We come across wonderful renovation opportunities fairly regularly here on the Country Life property pages, many of them often in a much more dire shape than Ghyll Manor, which is up for sale via auction on December 16 with Allsop, at a guide price of £1.25 million plus fees.

Built in 1678, the handsome, timber-framed manor house was, up until very recently The Ghyll Manor Hotel. The expansive grounds, huge accommodation space and fantastically close proximity to London Gatwick Airport providing all the winning ingredients for such a business.

The South Downs are also just a stone’s throw from the property which really does make this 17th century property incredibly appealing.

Naturally, as you would expect from a former hotel, there are rather a lot of rooms, which, in total measure up to a generous 10, 990 sq ft worth of accommodation.

The ground floor is currently comprised of the former hotel kitchen, a staff room and store, the hotel dining room, reception area, office, conservatory, function room, two lounges and a one bed courtyard cottage.

On the first floor you will find eight hotel rooms — all with en suite, and the second floor is home to a larger hotel room with a lounge/reception space and en suite.

All potential redevelopment would obviously need to go through the necessary channels to acquire approval, but any buyers looking for a lifestyle business opportunity would naturally be falling into a ‘ready made’ business as it were — with the foundations and functions of the former hotel already in place to be picked back up again.

There’s no denying that Ghyll Manor appears to be a lucrative opportunity for potential bidders, with just shy of 4 acres of garden and grounds also included in the sale.

The potential is clear to see, and whether as a hotel, flats, or a generous private property, the setting could not be more idyllic.

Ghyll Manor is currently up for sale via auction with Allsop at a guide price of £1.25 million plus fees — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Rusper: What you need to know

Location: The village is approximately 5 miles from Horsham and just over 8 miles from London Gatwick Airport. There are train stations located at Faygate, Ifield and Warnham.

Atmosphere: The small village is equipped with a post office, village store, church, football pitch, tennis courts and two local pubs — The Plough and The Star. Its close proximity to Gatwick Airport makes international travel and commuting incredibly accessible whilst living in a peaceful and unspoilt rural idyll.

Things to do: Explore the nearby South Downs via foot, bike or horse or the Surrey Hills to the north. The nearby market town of Horsham is equipped with a wider range of shops and amenities and Brighton is less than an hours drive away.

Schools: Rusper Primary School received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, and also within the area is Bohunt Horsham and Waterfied Primary School. There are several secondary schools in and around Horsham and the sixth form College of Richard Collyer in Horsham received an ‘outstanding’ from Ofsted.

