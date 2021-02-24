A Tardis-like family home in outer London, close to Bushy park and excellent schools

Behind the unassuming exterior of this Hampton Wick house hide 4,500sq ft of living space and a private garden.

With some 4,500sq ft of living space, seven bedrooms and a setting opposite the green grass of Bushy Park, you’d be forgiven for thinking this property on Park Road, for sale through Jackson-Stops at £2.995 million, is anywhere other than inside the M25.

Much like a Tardis, it’s hard to judge the scale of the home from behind its unassuming brown-brick façade, but Park Road offers all the space a large family living in London could ever desire.

The house, which dates from the early 19th century, is set around an open plan atrium-cum-living room, the glass roof of which naturally offers an abundance of light directly to the heart of the property.

Beyond it is a quiet reception room with a beautiful fireplace. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom with observation tower.

Adjacent to the main house is accommodation that could be used independently if required: it includes a kitchen, garage and three bedrooms.

Outside, Bushy Park offers all the space to run around that could ever be desired, but the property also comes with its own small back garden for privacy and to entertain guests.

Sympathetically modernised in recent years, Park Road has the comforts of the countryside, although situated within the borough of Richmond and its many amenities.

Park Road is for sale at £2.995 million via Jackson_Stops — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Hampton Wick: What you need to know

Hampton Wick sits between Teddington and (on the opposite side of the Thames) kingston. It has its own train station with links to London Waterloo Things to do : Take long walks in Bushy Park, go shopping (or rowing) in Kingston. Richmond Park and Hampton Court are also really close.

: Take long walks in Bushy Park, go shopping (or rowing) in Kingston. Richmond Park and Hampton Court are also really close. Schools: Plenty of London’s top schools are within easy reach, from the Lady Eleanor Holles and Hampton (in Hampton) to Tiffin Girls and Tiffin Boys (in Kingston). Kingston Grammar and Surbiton High are also close by. Find more properties in the area.