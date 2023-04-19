A tastefully presented home in Buckinghamshire which offers a countryside feel in a suburban setting

This elegant house offers versatile living space with thoughtful interiors and a wonderful, private garden that is perfect for entertaining over the warmer months. James Fisher takes a look.

Situated half a mile from Gerrards Cross station (itself only 18 minutes from London Marylebone), Cranford is an elegant home ideal for a growing family or perhaps those looking to downsize from a larger country house.

It arrives on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £2.6 million.

With five bedrooms and four reception rooms behind its white pebbledash façade, the property offers the best of both worlds, combining a countryside feel within a suburban setting, as well as a tasteful mix of old and new within the interiors.

A modern kitchen/dining room is a particular highlight, featuring luxurious cabinetry and a large central island with hob, as well as large bi-folding doors that lead directly to the garden.

Other amenities include a double garage, a connected annexe (if required), wine cellar and a two-storey principal bedroom suite.

The large rear garden is completely enveloped by mature trees, giving it a secluded, private feel. A well-kept lawn and various patio and seating areas run the length of the house, and there’s also a second garden beyond the summer house, perfect as a children’s play area.

In the front, bespoke hard wood gates open up to a beautifully maintained front garden with a driveway leading to the double garage.

You’ll find Cranford set back from Layters Way in the popular town of Gerrards Cross (about 25 miles from London). The town is well equipped with supermarkets, a variety of boutiques, restaurants, a library and cinema.

The M25 can be easily accessed and train links are fantastic, with services running from Gerrards Cross rail station (about 500 yards from the house) to London Marylebone in 18 minutes, making this the ultimate commuter property.

Cranford is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £2.6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.