A thoughtfully-decorated and hopelessly romantic cottage for two in one of the finest villages in the Cotswolds

Built in the classic, honey-coloured stone synonymous with the Cotswolds, One Hope Cottage looks perfect as a weekend retreat or buy-to-let investment.

A little hope and romance is what we all need right now, and One Hope Cottage — located in the peaceful Cotswolds village of Longborough — might just be the most romantic property currently on the market.

The one-bedroom property — for sale at £400,000 — is proof that good things come in small packages. The interior has been cleverly designed to maximise available space, including a double-height ceiling in the bedroom and open plan living space. It’s decorated throughout in a calming palette of airy, neutral tones.

In the sitting and dining area you’ll also find an attractive stone, south-facing mullion bay window, painted beams and a wood burning stove to curl up next to. The kitchen includes an oven with induction hob, and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

One Hope Cottage’s crown jewel is the bedroom’s wood clad ensuite bathroom, complete with roll top bath and counter-top washbasin.

Outside, there’s a charming, east facing courtyard garden which requires little maintenance — though there is, of course, the option to develop the landscaping.

Longborough is noted for its annual, summer opera festival, and its intimate opera house. Largely undiscovered—compared to other parts of the Cotswolds—there has been a settlement at Longborough for more than 5,000 years and the church dates back to the 12th century.

The pub, busy village hall and community-run shop and are all within easy walking distance. The surrounding, glorious countryside is part of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a Conservation Area.

Moreton-in-Marsh is three miles away, Stow-on-the-Wold is four miles and Cheltenham 19 miles. Trains to London Marylebone in around 60 minutes from the nearest station.

One Hope Cottage is for sale at £400,000 — for the same price, you can get a two-bedroom terraced house in the fashionable market town of Brancaster, Norfolk, or a four-bed townhouse in Dartmouth, Devon. However, the cottage is an established and successful holiday let, with weekly rates ranging from £499 in the low season to £1,016 in high season (holiday homes in the Cotswolds tend to generate a larger annual income than the rest of the country).

One Hope Cottage is for sale with Butler Sherborn at a guide price of £400,000 — see more information and pictures.