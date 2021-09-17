A truly elegant period villa just a few minutes from Cheltenham racecourse that’s full of potential

Make a cup of tea. Sit down with a notepad and pen and get ready — because Teme Villa will have you drawing up plans and creating a vision board for a house you didn't even know you were looking for.

Teme Villa sits in a private road about four minutes’ drive from Cheltenham racecourse. The detached period property is sure to delight buyers looking to get their hands on a project, as it is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £1.4 million, and its potential is almost palpable.

Originally dating from 1868, the villa has many charming details, including an Art Deco fireplace in the 23ft sitting room on the raised ground floor and dual aspect windows which floods the room with light and views over the garden.

Other reception rooms include a sunny, formal dining room, which also features a fireplace and dual aspect windows.

The kitchen — which is well sized and leads out onto a delightful conservatory — could be a real feature room by making use of the natural flow between the downstairs space and access out onto the garden.

The lower ground floor is currently configured with a utility room, well-sized study, a wine cellar, a bathroom plus two additional bedrooms. If you’re looking for space, this house has it.

Completing the remainder of the internal living space are four well-appointed bedrooms on the first floor. But perhaps the greatest draw at Teme Villa are the beautiful gardens, with their mature borders, fish pond and plenty of seating areas.

Also outside are two garages with secure parking.

The potential to transform Teme Villa into something really special is not hard to see, especially when space is such a commodity with properties closer to larger towns.

Cheltenham: What you need to know

Location: Nestled between the Cotswolds Hills and Wye Valley, the this wonderful old spa town is approximately 100 miles from London, with excellent links into the capital.

Atmosphere: The highly sought-after town is a wonderful mix of historic Regency spa town, mixed with fantastic schools, Michelin star restaurants, plenty of community, festivals, museums and art.

Things to do: With annual music, literary, jazz, food and drinks festivals, The Wilson — the newly refurbished art gallery and museum, numerous bars and restaurants, plus Cheltenham racecourse — this is a town that really does have it all.

Schools: The area is well-known for its fantastic schools, including Cheltenham College, Cheltenham Ladies College, Pates Grammar and Dean Close. The property is also situated across from the ‘highly regarded’ Berkhampstead Prep School.