A truly idyllic home that was once the hunting lodge for the Earl of Grosvenor, now transformed into an elegant period home

Nestled in a private corner of the award-winning village of Great Abington is Abington Lodge: Where over 19 acres of gardens and grounds meet with elegant interiors and wonderful ancillary accommodation.
It’s hard to tell what’s best about Grade II-listed Abington Lodge, in Great Abington —whether the idyllic setting in a little more than 19 acres of parkland and paddocks coursed by the River Granta, the 8,600sq ft interior with magnificent spiral staircase and floor-to-ceiling sash windows or the intriguing history: the house was once a hunting lodge for Richard, Earl of Grosvenor, whose wife scandalised Georgian Britain for her relationship with the Duke of Cumberland.
Abington Lodge, which is currently on the market via Cheffins with a guide price of £3.5 million, has eight bedrooms in the main building, and also comes with a two-bedroom coach house, two self-contained apartments, a striking indoor pool and a stable block.
Great Abingdon: What you need to know
Location: Eight miles south of Cambridge, 10 miles north of Saffron Walden. Access into London is relatively quick from Whittlesford Parkway, which makes commuting several times a week very do-able.
Atmosphere: Great Abington is an award-winning, thriving village which forms part of the ‘Abingtons’ — an area in South Cambridgeshire formed of Little Abington and Great Abington, which lie either side of the Granta Valley. With a cricket field, primary school, several pubs and restaurants, it is a highly sought-after area with excellent transport links.
Things to do: Visit the Chilford Hall Vineyard, which is one of England’s oldest established vineyards; or take little ones to Linton Zoo. Cambridge is just over eight miles to the north for a dose of culture, history and punting. The market town of Saffron Walden is approximately 10 miles to the south with an excellent weekend farmers market, shops and restaurants.
Schools: Holme Court School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Great Abingdon Primary School rated ‘good.’ The Leys, The Perse School and Dame Bradbury’s are also well-regarded.
