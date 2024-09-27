A two-bedroom property overlooking a Cornish cove in which to decompress

The Cellars is a blue-stone retreat, with astounding views over the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the South West Coast Path.

As the old saying goes, ‘strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government’. However, strange houses lying in beautiful locations certainly is a basis for writing about them. Some might say it is the very essence of what we do here at Country Life.

Which brings me on to a property in Cornwall called The Cellars. The Cellars is not, as you might imagine, underground. It is very much above ground, it is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers over £1.75 million, and sits in Church Cove near the Lizard Peninsula.

The property itself is described by the agents as a ‘remarkable and very discreet house in a world class setting’. We think, by looking at the pictures, you might agree. That world class setting is the aforementioned Church Cove, which sits on the South West Coast Path, meaning owners will have easy access to hikes and wild swimming.

Recommended videos for you

The property is made of striking Blue Elvin stone and features realistically two bedrooms. Which is not a lot. I get the feeling the purpose of The Cellars is not entertaining, but rather decompressing. I can respect that. You don’t want someone asking you how to turn the dishwasher on when you’re trying to enjoy that view.

The property is laid out in a U-shape, with a living room and kitchen flanking an open central courtyard. Every effort has been made to bring the view over the cove and the ocean to the fore, with the property basking in natural light throughout. The main bedroom is on the first floor and is en-suite with a dressing room.

Outside, there is plenty of space to entertain yourselves or any guests you might decide to have round, with extensive gardens surrounding the property. The gardens themselves are well planted, featuring lawned areas, a variety of grasses, shrubs and palms. There is also another ‘reception’ courtyard.

The Cellars is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in excess of £1.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here