A waterside cottage in Devon with a private quay, idyllic views and the prettiest summerhouse we've seen in years

A riverside cottage has come up for sale that will be a dream property for pretty much anyone, but especially for those who like messing about on the water. It’s on the market for £1,500,000 via Marchand Petit.

Number 1 Noss Mayo hugs the side of the picturesque Yealm Estuary in Devon, with direct access to the River Yealm via its own private quay. Just head down the steps and you’re standing at the water’s edge — bliss. And that's just the start of its charms.

Rebuilt about 20 years ago, this cottage, located on The Point in Noss Mayo, offers panoramic views across one of the West Country's most picturesque estuaries.

Inside, its decorated with great charm. The ground floor is dominated by a fresh and modern shaker-style kitchen, with a black AGA. We’ve got our eye on the window seat in that curved bay window — it’s a great spot from which to admire the views.

Also on this floor is a cosy room that could be used as a study or fourth bedroom, plus a cloakroom.

Up to the first floor, the sitting and dining room has French doors that lead out onto a charming terrace and a wood burning stove that’s sure to keep the cottage warm when temperatures drop.

Three light and airy bedrooms, all with estuary views, sit at the other end of the cottage. The master bedroom has window seats, dressing area and an ensuite bathroom, while the third also has a dressing room that could be used as a study. There’s a family bathroom too.

But there’s more to 1 Noss Mayo than the cottage itself. The sale includes a summer house — the prettiest we've seen in a long, long time — with another wood burning stove.

There's yet more further down the hillside in the form of a self-contained annexe with sliding glass doors that open straight out onto a terrace and covered courtyard overlooking the estuary.

The annexe is currently set up as a bedroom. And what better view to wake up to? But it ‘is an exceptionally versatile space and would make a wonderful work from home office/studio or simply to be enjoyed as additional independent guest accommodation,’ says the selling agent.

1 Noss Mayo comes with a garage and ‘off road area’ for two cars and storage for sporting equipment.

The twin villages of Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers straddle the Yealm Estuary. If you can be lured away from the water here, there are long walks along the estuary and around the National Trust headland of The Warren.

And for a local beer and a bite to eat, The Ship and The Swan inns are a hop, skip and a jump from the cottage.

1 Noss Mayo is for sale with Marchand Petit for £1,500,000. For more information and pictures, click here.