A West Country idyll for sale, including a glorious house from 1650, six acres of countryside and a barn crying out for a new lease of life

Roobies Farm is a property where history, stunning West Country scenery and a healthy array of outbuildings meet to form a glorious set-up.

History fills the rooms of Roobies Farm, a Grade II-listed farmhouse set in six acres of gardens, pond and paddocks in Fiddington, near Bridgwater.

The exquisitely presented property is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.7 million.

Nearly every corner harbours an interesting detail, whether it’s the large inglenook fireplace in the drawing room, the exposed beams in some of the six bedrooms, or the chamfered cross-beam ceiling and listed 18th-century landscape artwork painted on a wooden panel above the fireplace in the formal dining room (currently used as a study).

Even the party barn is listed, its vast, vaulted interior the perfect place for entertaining.

The grounds also house two one-bedroom, self-contained annexes, a barn with planning permission to convert into a three-bedroom home, plus stables and another outbuilding.

Fiddington: What you need to know

Location: Nestled at the foot of the Quantock Hills, 2.5 miles from neighbouring village Nether Stowey which was described as ‘one of the best villages in the UK’ by the Sunday Times. Bridgwater is just over 7 miles away where trains run a Southwestern railway service. Taunton is approximately 12 miles to the south,

Atmosphere: The small but charming village is home to several pubs, a church and is surrounded by glorious scenery. Stogursey Castle is just a short distance away, as is Taunton and Bridgwater for further amenities.

Things to do: There are excellent hacks and equestrian facilities near to the property and there are some great beaches just a short drive away by the coast. Taunton is home to the Somerset Cricket Club, whilst Nether Stowey has several pubs and shops. The Enmore Park Golf Club is just a few miles south of the village; whilst the Quantock Hills provide the beautiful backdrop for walks, hacks and rides.

Schools: Nether Stowey C of E Primary School, King’s College Taunton, Wellington School and Millfield School are all within the area and highly reputable.

