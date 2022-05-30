A ‘West Country Ziggurat’ in the village dubbed Somerset’s answer to Notting Hill

The Pavilion, situated near the sought-after market town of Bruton, is a spectacular contemporary home built in the style of an 18th century villa, first featured in Country Life in 2014. Penny Churchill takes a look.

A 21st-century architectural masterpiece: The Pavilion, Esmond and Susie Bulmer’s new house in the grounds of Redlynch Park, near Bruton, Somerset, was memorably described as ‘a West Country Ziggurat’ by Marcus Binney in Country Life (May 28, 2014) following its completion.

Currently for sale through Savills and Knight Frank at a guide price of £6.5m, The Pavilion was designed by the architect William Bertram, best known for his work for The Prince of Wales and who worked closely with the owners at every stage of its construction.

The house stands on a steeply rising hillside above the site of one of England’s lost country houses, Redlynch Park, which was dramatically burnt down by Suffragettes in 1914. Set in two acres of gardens on three levels, it appears to cascade down the hillside in a series of terraces, each one overlooking the gardens and smaller than the one below, a design that makes the most of the surrounding panoramic views.

The ground floor, which incorporates an earlier 1990s house built in what Mr Bertram wickedly describes as ‘the neo-Georgian telephone-exchange idiom’, has been transformed into the main living area, comprising a dramatic entrance hall, three reception rooms, a study, kitchen breakfast room and butler’s pantry.

The lower-ground floor houses the library, two bedroom suites, three further bedrooms and bathrooms, an integrated double garage, plant room and store rooms.

The base of the ‘ziggurat’ is the garden floor, which boasts a spectacular indoor swimming pool opening onto the gardens, together with changing rooms, therapy room and bar. The nearby former engine house to Redlynch Park has been converted to a cinema, store rooms and boiler room, behind which a generator is concealed.

A secluded country house in miniature, for Crispin Holborow of Savills, ‘The Pavilion is the ideal Londoner’s weekend retreat—easily managed with little or no need for staff, and perfectly protected by the surrounding Redlynch Park estate’.

The Pavilion is currently on the market via Savills and Knight Frank with a guide price of £6.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bruton: What you need to know

Location: In Somerset, about 17 miles east of Glastonbury, about 8.5 miles south east of Shepton Mallet and close to the Cranbourne Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Castle Cary train station is about 7 miles away which runs services to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The highly sought-after market town has become increasingly popular in recent years, helped by restaurants such as Osip, The Chapel and Matt’s Kitchen. Joining the line up is The Hauser and Wirth Art Gallery, Durslade Farm Shop, a doctor’s surgery, plus a selection of independent shops and a supermarket.

Things to do: The renowned Newt Hotel is just a few miles away, and the Roman town of Bath is just under 30 miles with its wider range of shops, restaurants and theatres. A visit to The Hauser and Wirth Art Gallery should be high on your list, as well as exploring the surrounding rolling Somerset countryside.

Schools: King’s Bruton, Sexey’s School, Millfield School and Bruton Primary School are all local to the area.

