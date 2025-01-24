A wisteria-clad former rectory in Stevenage that used to host Sir Winston Churchill

Wrapped within all that greenery are some of the finest Georgian interiors we've seen.

I do like a bit of understatement. Used correctly, it can be one of the most powerful comedic tools. Outside of comedy, it is the very cement on which English society is built. We have long been fans of Very British Problems, which does a better job than I ever could of explaining it. But basically, when things are fine, they are terrible. When they are good, they are great. And so on.

Understatement brings me neatly to 1, The Priory near Steveneage. Gazing upon this property, as is your want, you might notice something quite distinctive about it. Per the agents, Michael Graham, ‘a wisteria climbs up the side of the house’. I think we can all agree that is something of an understatement. It is for sale for £1.8 million.

Sadly, you do not get the whole Priory. The property was split in two about 50 years ago, but the bit you do get is pretty exceptional and certainly large enough. With four bedrooms, a dining hall, and three reception rooms, there is plenty of space to go around. About 4,600sq ft of space, to be precise.

The property was listed Grade II in the 1970s and it’s not exactly difficult to see why. The interiors are magnificent, a fine example of the very best of Georgian design. The highlight is surely the astounding staircase, with its beautifully intricate cupola. Worth the price of admission all on its own, if you ask me.

The property has been well maintained and cared for by its current owners, with plenty of period features remaining and I am also a big fan of the traditional kitchen with its Aga. The colours are very nice and well thought out, and it feels like you could move straight in.

There’s a fun bit of history to the place too. The property was built as a rectory for St Nicholas Church in 1780, and was once the home of William Jowitt, who was solicitor general to Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War. Churchill visited the house and once took a call in the downstairs cloakroom, according to the agents.

The situation is pretty good too. Boasting an acre of gardens and grounds, as well as gated driveway parking, there is plenty of space both indoor and out. However, it occupies a very central location within Stevenage itself, providing ease of access to the Old Town of Stevenage as well as mainline train services from Stevenage station. Hitchin is only a 10-minute drive.

1, The Priory, is for sale with Michael Graham for £1.8 million. For more information and pictures, click here