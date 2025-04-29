A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England
Come for the history of Old Hall. Stay for the interesting interiors.
Whoever snaps up idyllic-looking Old Hall near the shores of Rutland Water has big shoes to fill.
This beautiful Grade II-listed house was built by a co-founder of the Bank of England, Sir Gilbert Heathcote of Normanton Hall. No surprise to hear that he was one of the wealthiest commoners at the time.
Further down the line, an aristocrat, socialite and racehorse breeder called Caroline Beresford, the Duchess of Montrose, took up the reins of this Georgian and Jacobean gemt. Rumour has it, she used the pseudonym of Mr Manton in Newmarket records to circumvent rules.
And in the post-war years, the author Cyril Heber Percy called the Old Hall ‘home’.
Now, the 10-bedroom house in the pretty village of Manton, Rutland, is set to change hands once again. It’s on the market with Fine & Country for £2,500,000.
The Old Hall is certainly sprawling. There’s the main three-storey property with an attractive 18th century façade, plus various adjoining outbuildings.
Inside, it is dressed to the nines, with designer wallpapers, bespoke curtains, blinds and swags, plus top-notch fittings, all from Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
It has all the lofty reception rooms you’d expect of a fine country house: hallway, drawing room and dining room — both with panelling — as well as a library and orangery.
And hard-working rooms too, including the kitchen, study, office suite, cellar, and a large utility room that leads into a games room.
Two staircases lead to the first and second floors, where you'll find five double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom on the first floor.
And there’s a number of rooms used for storage on the second floor. Now here is where you could take it to the next level. According to Fine & Country, there’s scope to create five — yes, five — double bedrooms and a bathroom out of this space. There’s a further large room at the top of the back stairs too.
The Old Hall is nestled in nearly an acre of landscaped gardens and grounds. These include a heated outdoor pool, large lawn with mature trees, vegetable garden, and a pergola-covered walkway. A recently built garage near the pool area also houses a shower, WC, and sauna.
The Old Hall sits at the heart of what sounds like a very jolly village. Towards the back of the brochure, we’re told there are regular social events in Manton, including safari suppers. That’s the kind of intel all buyers are itching for.
The house ticks the boxes for commuters and young families. It is close to the A1 and train links to London and there’s several independent schools on the doorstep, including Oakham School, Uppingham School, Stamford School, Oundle School, and Witham Hall.
Ildi Toth, the selling agent at Fine & Country Rutland, Stamford and South Lincolnshire, describes the Old Hall as ‘a harmonious blend of historical grandeur and modern luxury’.
She explains: ‘Its Georgian and Jacobean architecture, dating back to 1688, offers a timeless elegance, while the meticulously landscaped gardens and heated outdoor pool provide contemporary comfort.
‘Nestled in the charming village of Manton, close to the serene Rutland Water, this property is not just a home — it's a sanctuary that celebrates both heritage and refined living.’
The Old Hall is for sale with Fine & Country for £2,500,000. For more information and pictures, click here.
-
-
About time: The fastest and slowest moving housing markets revealed
New research by Zoopla has shown where it's easy to sell and where it will take quite a while to find a buyer.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Betty is the first dog to scale all of Scotland’s hundreds of mountains and hills
Fewer than 100 people have ever completed Betty's ‘full house’ of Scottish summits — and she was fuelled by more than 800 hard boiled eggs.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
A gorgeous Scottish cottage with contemporary interiors on the bonny banks of the River Tay
Carnliath on the edge of Strathtay is a delightful family home set in sensational scenery.
By James Fisher Published
-
Six rural properties with space, charm and endless views, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
380 acres and 90 bedrooms on the £25m private island being sold by one of Britain's top music producers
Stormzy, Rihanna and the Rolling Stones are just a part of the story at Osea Island, a dot on the map in the seas off Essex.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
A home cinema, tasteful interiors and 65 acres of private parkland hidden in an unassuming lodge in Kent
North Lodge near Tonbridge may seem relatively simple, but there is a lot more than what meets the eye.
By James Fisher Published
-
A rare opportunity to own a family home on Vanbrugh Terrace, one of London's finest streets
This six-bedroom Victorian home sits right on the start line of the London Marathon, with easy access to Blackheath and Greenwich Park.
By James Fisher Published
-
A tale of everyday life as lived on Britain's most expensive street
Winnington Road in Hampstead has an average house price of £11.9 million. But what's it really like? Lotte Brundle went to find out.
By Lotte Brundle Last updated
-
Damon Hill's former home in Marbella is the perfect place to slow down
The glorious Andalusian-style villa is found within the Lomas de Marbella Club and just a short walk from the beach.
By James Fisher Published
-
A 327-acre estate in the heart of 'England’s Côte d’Or', with a 26,000sq ft Georgian style home at its heart
Stokes Hall in the Crouch Valley is an inspiring property looking for a new owner.
By Penny Churchill Published