A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England

Whoever snaps up idyllic-looking Old Hall near the shores of Rutland Water has big shoes to fill.

This beautiful Grade II-listed house was built by a co-founder of the Bank of England, Sir Gilbert Heathcote of Normanton Hall. No surprise to hear that he was one of the wealthiest commoners at the time.

Further down the line, an aristocrat, socialite and racehorse breeder called Caroline Beresford, the Duchess of Montrose, took up the reins of this Georgian and Jacobean gemt. Rumour has it, she used the pseudonym of Mr Manton in Newmarket records to circumvent rules.

And in the post-war years, the author Cyril Heber Percy called the Old Hall ‘home’.

Now, the 10-bedroom house in the pretty village of Manton, Rutland, is set to change hands once again. It’s on the market with Fine & Country for £2,500,000.

The Old Hall is certainly sprawling. There’s the main three-storey property with an attractive 18th century façade, plus various adjoining outbuildings.

Inside, it is dressed to the nines, with designer wallpapers, bespoke curtains, blinds and swags, plus top-notch fittings, all from Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour.

It has all the lofty reception rooms you’d expect of a fine country house: hallway, drawing room and dining room — both with panelling — as well as a library and orangery.

And hard-working rooms too, including the kitchen, study, office suite, cellar, and a large utility room that leads into a games room.

Two staircases lead to the first and second floors, where you'll find five double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

And there’s a number of rooms used for storage on the second floor. Now here is where you could take it to the next level. According to Fine & Country, there’s scope to create five — yes, five — double bedrooms and a bathroom out of this space. There’s a further large room at the top of the back stairs too.

The Old Hall is nestled in nearly an acre of landscaped gardens and grounds. These include a heated outdoor pool, large lawn with mature trees, vegetable garden, and a pergola-covered walkway. A recently built garage near the pool area also houses a shower, WC, and sauna.

The Old Hall sits at the heart of what sounds like a very jolly village. Towards the back of the brochure, we’re told there are regular social events in Manton, including safari suppers. That’s the kind of intel all buyers are itching for.

The house ticks the boxes for commuters and young families. It is close to the A1 and train links to London and there’s several independent schools on the doorstep, including Oakham School, Uppingham School, Stamford School, Oundle School, and Witham Hall.

Ildi Toth, the selling agent at Fine & Country Rutland, Stamford and South Lincolnshire, describes the Old Hall as ‘a harmonious blend of historical grandeur and modern luxury’.

She explains: ‘Its Georgian and Jacobean architecture, dating back to 1688, offers a timeless elegance, while the meticulously landscaped gardens and heated outdoor pool provide contemporary comfort.

‘Nestled in the charming village of Manton, close to the serene Rutland Water, this property is not just a home — it's a sanctuary that celebrates both heritage and refined living.’

The Old Hall is for sale with Fine & Country for £2,500,000. For more information and pictures, click here.