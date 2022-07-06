A wonderful family home in West Sussex with a gorgeous pool and idyllic countryside surroundings

Versatile living space, elegant period features and sublime private gardens meet at Loveders Farm, near the village of Nutbourne in West Sussex.

Of particular note at Loveders Farm, on the outskirts of the charming villages of Nutbourne and Southbourne, is the 27ft kitchen/dining room with a triple aspect and doors leading onto a terrace, beyond which lie a studio annexe, currently a home office and gym, as well as a ‘secret’ courtyard garden, outdoor swimming pool, tennis court (in need of updating), formal lawns and a wildflower meadow.

The property, currently on the market via Hamptons for a guide price of £1.7 million, sits in 1.3 acres of gardens and extends to 3734 sq ft of accommodation.

Natural light features elsewhere throughout the five-bedroom house, from the dual-aspect drawing room with its inglenook fireplace to the master bedroom, which has a vaulted ceiling and en-suite bathroom.

Nutbourne: What you need to know

Location: Just 2.6 miles from Bosham in the Chichester Harbour AONB. Portsmouth is 10 miles to the east and Chichester is just 7 miles away.

Atmosphere: The villages of Nutbourne and Southbourne offer excellent day-to-day amenities, with primary schools, several good pubs, shops and a farm shop.

Things to do: Visit Nutbourne Vineyards and Winery for a tour through the vineyards and wildflower meadows, finished with a tasting. The coast is just a short distance away, where you can sail, paddleboard, row and kayak. Chichester provides further shopping and recreational facilities, as well as the world-renowned Festival Theatre, Chichester Harbour and Goodwood Estate.

Schools: Southbourne Infant School, Southbourne Junior School and Chidham Parochial Primary School are all local options whilst further schooling can be found near Chichester with Bishop Luffa School and Chichester College Group.

