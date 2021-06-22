A wonderful renovation opportunity in the shape of a pretty farmhouse in Wilshire that is going up for auction for the first time in 100 years

This Grade II listed farmhouse will delight seasoned developers and budding DIY'ers alike.

Poles Farm was purchased off the Winton Estate in 1924 by the current owners grandfather and is going up for auction for the first time in almost 100 years via Symonds & Sampson at a guide price of £500,000.

Set within the Nadder Valley in the heart of Cranborne Chase in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the farm house offers a wonderful opportunity to create a comfortable home in picturesque surroundings. Although the property ‘is in need of modernisation and improvement’ it is fully functional and liveable, and therefore offers flexibility around how it is developed.

The property is composed of limestone under a slate roof and is approached through the pretty walled front garden via a gate with laid to lawn borders. Located towards the side of the property are a number or large outbuildings, including some of the original farm dairy units, all of which offer ample storage and renovation opportunity.

Towards the rear of the house is a stone summer house, mature shrub beds and a Magnolia tree.

Inside, flagstone floors, an inglenook fireplace and exposed beams are the tell-tale signs of the properties era, with the rest of the accommodation made up of a kitchen — complete with an AGA, dining room, sitting room, bathroom and victorian style skullery. Upstairs are three bedrooms which overlook the surrounding countryside.

Poles Farm is up for auction via Symonds & Sampson at a guide price of £500,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Swallowcliffe: What you need to know

Location: Swallowcliffe is a small village two miles from Tisbury and 11 miles from Salisbury.

Atmosphere: Swallowcliffe is a pretty village set in the Nadder Valley in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has a village church and well-known pub — The Royal Oak. Further amenities can be found in neighbouring Tisbury — home to a co-op, fresh fish shop, butches, wine merchant and chemist.

Things to do: The nearby village of Tisbury is home to several small, independent boutiques, shops and restaurants whilst the cathedral town of Salisbury offers more in terms of leisure and shopping facilities.

Schools: Tisbury Pre- School, Wardour Primary School and Chilmark Primary school are good local primary options, with options for secondary including Bishop Wordsoworth’s Church of England Grammar School and South Wilts Grammar School.

