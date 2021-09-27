A wonderful renovation project presents itself in the shape of a honey-coloured, north Gloucestershire idyll

Bengrove Farm near Teddington in Gloucestershire is reached via a private drive, at the end of a no-through road, and is the perfect setting if you're looking for some peace and quiet.

For the first time in 40 years, Bengrove Farm has come to the market, a of tranquil, Grade II-listed home with five acres of land near the Gloucestershire village of Teddington, which sits roughly 6 miles east of Tewkesbury and 8 1/2 miles north of Cheltenham, and just within the Cotswolds AONB.

On offer at a guide price of £1.75m via Rupert Wakley of Jackson-Stops in Chipping Campden, the working smallholding has at its heart an 18th-century, five-bedroom main house built of Cotswold stone and rendered brick under a tile-and-slate roof.

The house positively drips with age-old charm, with exposed stone walls, flagstone floors and ceiling beams much in evidence.

The house is wide rather than deep, and with only one small hallway that links to the study and sitting room, while the remainder of the rooms connect directly to each other: there is a drawing room and boot room, as well as a kitchen-diner and a utility area and a cellar.

There are several outbuildings, the pick of which is a Cotswold-stone barn that has been converted and is currently used as a staff room and office.

There are also 14,095sq ft of steel-framed outbuildings and yards, beyond which the land is ring-fenced and laid to grass.

Teddington, Gloucestershire: What you need to know

Location: Teddington is a small village within Gloucestershire, located approximately 6 miles from Tewkesbury and just over 8 miles from Cheltenham. There are main line rail services from Cheltenham Spa and Moreton-in-Marsh which provide services to London.

Atmosphere: The village itself is very quiet but is home to a village hall and Teddington Stores which sell a range of fresh local produce, wine and craft gin, plus coffee in their adjoining coffee shop.

Things to do: The medieval market town of Tewkesbury is situated nearby and worth visiting, from the John Moore Museum, Tewkesbury Abbey and fishing and walking opportunities, to its restaurants pubs and shops.

Schools: Gretton Primary School (rated ‘good’ by Ofsted) and Gotherington Primary School are both within the area, with further options including Cheltenham College, Cheltenham Ladies College and Malvern College.

