A wonderfully unique house set on the River Thames that comes with its own boathouse, a 120 ft mooring and separate studio

Quarry Lodge, an eclectic, river-fronted property in sought-after Marlow, is sure to delight.

Farrow & Ball shades reign supreme at Quarry Lodge, an unusual three/four bedroom house slightly elevated from the Thames on the outskirts of picturesque Marlow, made characterful by its turret, complete with weather vane and domed portico, and large boathouse at the 120ft mooring.

The waterfront property is currently on the market via Hamptons at a guide price of £3 million.

Beautifully restored with new electrics, plumbing and heating, new bathrooms and wallpapers by Zoffany and Little Greene, there’s also a dining room (served by a dumb waiter) that opens onto a first-floor roof terrace.

Downstairs, a limestone fireplace with a woodburning stove and carved stone heads reclaimed from a Welsh church completes the family sitting room.

Outside, amid attractive terraced gardens descending to the river, a separate studio could also be used as a home office.

Quarry Lodge is currently on the market via Hamptons at a guide price of £3.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Marlow: What you need to know

Location: Marlow is a town in Buckinghamshire in the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, set on the River Thames and approximately 33 miles from central London. There is a train station within the town that offers Great Western Railway services. The town is also easily accessible via the M4.

Atmosphere: The lively Georgian market town is considered one of the best locations along the Thames, with its town centre made up of historic streets, independent shops, listed buildings, pubs, restaurants and wine bars. One of the main attractions within the town is its suspension bridge which spans the Thames, and joins Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Things to do: There are countless things to do in Marlow, and the town has a brimming social calendar, with a music and food festival held in May by Chef Tom Kerridge (who also has three Michelin starred restaurants in the town). June see’s the annual Marlow Town Regatta and a carnival is held in September. There are also a number of festivities over the winter period. Anyone who loves the water will feel at home in this river-side spot, with a number of local boat tours on offer and private moorings available. Higginson Park is an award-winning country park, set in 23 acres and makes for a spectacular walk for those less water-inclined. There are also countless restaurants, bistros and shops to explore in the town centre.

Schools: As you would expect from a town of this stature, there are a number of excellent schools, including, Danesfielf School, Marlow Church of England Infant School and Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School for secondary.

