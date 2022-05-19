An absolutely idyllic 400-year old home with enchanting interiors and picturesque gardens

Framed by pretty gardens and set within six acres of land, Hogbrook Farm is a real hidden gem with plenty of character in the Warwickshire countryside.

Hogbrook Farm has the kind of garden you want to spend time in: neither daunting nor overly designed, it’s simply a beautiful place full of climbing roses, mature trees and tranquil areas, where you can sit with a book in hand and soak up the scents and the atmosphere.

The house — currently on the market via Mr & Mrs Clarke for offers over £1.1 million — has much the same feel, with a profusion of details whose only purpose seems to delight.

The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling and an Aga, the snug has a woodburning stove under a massive beam and some of the six bedrooms have fireplaces or exposed timbers.

An orchard and romantic pond can be found outside; whilst the summer house — which could also be used as a home studio, office space or yoga room — with a hot tub is the final touch.

Warwick: What you need to know

Location: About 11 miles south of Coventry. Leamington is just 10 minutes away — where trains link to London in 90 minutes — and Stratford upon Avon 20 minutes. The M40 is also easily reached, and Birmingham International Airport is also roughly 40 minutes away.

Atmosphere: Warwick itself is a lovely town with a tennis club, two great pizza restaurants, popular pubs and an historic castle.

Things to do: The Cotswolds can be easily explored from here, and the surrounding area is home to plenty of lovely little villages with great walks and pubs.

Schools: Warwick is the closest school and one of the leading independent schools in the country. There are also a number of excellent state primary and secondary schools, including Coten End Primary School and Westgate Primary School.

