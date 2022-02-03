An achingly pretty former village forge in Hampshire that’s a beautiful example of the quintessential country cottage

The Old Forge is located in a sweet Hampshire village and showcases the ideal family home — with tasteful period touches, comfortable rooms and a lovely enclosed garden.

Situated opposite the village green in the charming village of Thuxton, just down the road from Andover and within a stone’s throw of the A303 is thatched, Grade II listed The Old Forge.

Currently on the market with Stutt & Parker at a guide price of £550,000, the cottage is the perfect example of a quintessential period country home.

It is believed to date from 1690’s and has fabulous large stone inglenook fireplaces in two of the reception rooms — one with a wood burner and the other an open hearth — and exposed 300- year-old beams running throughout the interiors, which really maximise its charm.

From the outside, box thatched dormers hang over pretty latticed windows whilst vertical black timbers create a patchwork- pattern which continues on throughout the interiors.

The south facing garden wraps around the exterior with a sweet little terrace area in the centre and mature trees and shrubs along the borders. It’s a completely enclosed outdoor space making it ideal for little legs — or paws.

There is also a separate workshop that is currently used as storage space, but with electricity and windows, could make a fantastic studio or home-office (with all the necessary planning permissions).

Inside, the ground floor is composed of a snug, dining room, sitting room, compact office and a kitchen/breakfast room with access out to the garden.

The aforementioned beams feature in all but the kitchen/breakfast room, and are offset by generous windows which floods the well-proportioned rooms with plenty of natural light.

The four bedrooms are all found upstairs on the first floor, including the principal room with en-suite and dual-aspect views over the garden and neighbouring village green.

The whole place is charming from the get-go, and depicts an altogether exemplary ideal of a comfortable, family home.

The Old Forge is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £550,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Thruxton: What you need to know

Location: Just under 5 miles from Andover, set back from the A303. Southampton is approximately 30 miles to the south.

Atmosphere: The village was first mentioned in the Domesday book and is best known today for the Thruxton Circuit — a race track which claims to be Britain’s fastest motor racing circuit. The property is close to the village green, parish church, War Memorial Hall and local pub. Further down the Weyhill road is a post office, farm shop, garden centre and cafe, whilst Andover has further amenities.

Things to do: Any motor sport enthusiasts will no doubt be enthralled by the Thruxton circuit, whilst those more partial to waterspouts can head to Southampton for sailing. Visit Winchester and Salisbury — both of which are almost equidistance to the southeast and southwest — for a burst of history and culture.

Schools: Amport Church of England Primary School and Kimpton, Thruxton and Fyfield Church of England Primary School are both rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews, whilst the renowned Winchester College and St Swithun’s are in the area.

