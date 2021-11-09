An achingly sweet Grade II-listed thatched cottage in the heart of the North Wessex Downs AONB that is brimming with charm and plenty of character

It's not everyday that we come across a house quite as delightful as Little Cottage, but today is one of those lucky days.

If Little Cottage were set in a fairytale (which judging by its charming facade and interiors, it could well be) it would most certainly be the type of home where bird song rang through the trees in the garden and wonderful baking smells floated from the kitchen.

You don’t need to imagine a fairytale though to truly appreciate the charm and delightful features that help make up this two bed property on the outskirts of the village of Inkpen in Berkshire, which is surrounded by picturesque rolling countryside.

Believed to date from the 18th century, the Grade II listed cottage is seeking a lucky new owner, currently on the market via Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £550,000.

Each room has touches of period features — wooden ceiling beams being a common theme throughout, and its own quaint style, which together creates an immeasurable amount of delightful character and the perfect level of cottage cosiness.

In the kitchen a central two door Aga sits within a brick enclosure under a wooden beamed roof, whilst French doors lead out to the south facing terrace and garden. Adjoining the kitchen is the sitting room — again, with wooden beams plus a large bay window that overlooks the garden.

The only slight hinderance to the property is the fact that the single bathroom is located on the ground floor, just off from the sitting room. A small price to pay for the joy of living in such a sweet house.

The two double bedrooms are located upstairs, both with sloped ceilings and views out over the garden.

Bu it’s not just the inside of Little Cottage that make it so special. The classic cottage garden surrounding the house is bursting with an array of trees, flowers and shrubs, with plenty of seating areas from which you can take in and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

If you’re looking for a country cottage idyll, you’d be hard pressed to find one quite as cute as Little Cottage.

Little Cottage is currently on the market via Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £550,000

Inkpen: What you need to know

Location: Inkpen is located in the North Wessex Area of Natural Beauty, approximately four miles from Hungerford and just three miles from Kintbury, where there is a railway station which provides links into London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The village benefits from a thriving local community with good facilities including a popular primary school and gastro-pub. Nearby Kintbury is home to a village shop, doctors surgery, bakery and several pubs.

Things to do: The surrounding North Wessex Area of Natural Beauty is home to many walks and trails, plus the larger towns of Hungerford, Marlborough and Newbury have a wider range of shopping and recreational facilities, restaurants, great pubs and cafes.

Schools: There are a selection of excellent schools in the area including Cheam, Elstree, Malborough College and Downe House, plus the local village primary — Inkpen Primary School.

